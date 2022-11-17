Peter Duncan's Panto Online Releases Brand New Pantoland Adventure

Families, schools and groups - as well as pantomime fans across the land - can enjoy a festive theatrical treat from the comfort of their home or community space this winter, with the launch of the Panto Online 2022 season (pantoonline.co.uk) from acclaimed actor, writer and director Peter Duncan, 80's Blue Peter presenter and former Chief Scout.

Peter's brand-new cinematic digital pantomime production, Pantoland, will be released on 1 December 2022. Peter's alter-ego Dame Dolly Doughnut takes audiences on a pantomime adventure telling tales of Aladdin, Peter Pan and Red Riding Hood in the company of hilarious muppets, Gnasher and Blue Ears, with classic panto songs to sing along to. As part of the filming this summer, on the hottest London day ever, Peter attempted a challenge in the spirit of his much-loved Duncan Dares shows, when he took on a 30-feet high zipwire stunt dressed in full panto garb as Widow Twankey on a flying carpet above his garden.

Panto Online's past critically-acclaimed productions can be watched now: Cinderella, the panto in which love conquers all, is full of beautiful original songs, great spectacle, slapstick and slosh, and an unexpected outcome (and Peter as Billie Eyelash!). Jack and the Beanstalk a planet-saving pantomime is packed with laughter, great invention... and a really big Giant.

A family ticket for all three pantomimes is just Â£15 (this covers friends and families watching them together and they can be viewed multiple times). Book online at pantoonline.co.uk.

There are also great packages available for schools, community groups, care homes and Scout and Guide groups. A comprehensive education pack is available for schools with themes around the primary core curricula. Businesses can enjoy a corporate package for all their staff, with a special personalised message from Dame Dolly Doughnut.

Panto Online started at the beginning of the Covid pandemic when Peter set up his own online pantomime for audiences across the world to watch on screens, big and small - a magical combination of theatre and film streamed into homes and schools (as well as on UK national cinema release during the pandemic).

The cast of Pantoland includes Peter Duncan as Dame Dolly Doughnut, Tazmin-May Gebbett as Aladdin, Kevin Osborne as Smee, Peter D Humphrey as Captain Hook, Arthur Duncan as Alexis, Lucy-Jane Quinlan as Cinderella, Adam Price as The Great Dictator, Joss Vantyler as King Rat, Miguel Angel as Feather Boa, Ava Taylor-Knott as The Weaving Witch, Lucy Heath as The Unicorn Queen, Chris Redburn as Captain Spurs and Julia Gale as Betty Boo.



Pantoland's Executive Producer is Denise Silvey, Production Designer is Lyndon Harrison, Costume Design is Natalie Beaumont, Line Producer is Annie Francis, Musical Director/Orchestrations is Colin Cattle, Director of Photography & Editor is Luke Roberts with Screenplay and Direction by Peter Duncan.