Pepa Duarte's EATING MYSELF Comes To The Golden Goose Theatre In Camberwell This November

The show will run from Tuesday, 10 November - Saturday, 14 November 2020.

Ameena Hamid Productions presents the premiere of Pepa Duarte's Eating Myself, a brand-new show packed with South American flavour about a woman's identity in Peruvian society. Eating Myself, written and performed by Duarte with direction from Sergio Maggiolo, will be running at The Golden Goose Theatre from Tuesday, 10 November - Saturday, 14 November 2020.

EATING MYSELF is a powerful and vulnerable female exploration about food, the kitchen, and the act of nurturing ourselves within the construction of a woman's identity in Peruvian society. A communal experience with onstage cooking that delves into the performer's deep fight around body image and self-care. This is a shared ritual with South American flavour, that takes the audience back to our roots and questions how different we are.

The show was born out of the urge to talk about the relationship between women and food through an interrogation of the act of nurturing oneself and others. Using storytelling, movement and music, Eating Myself explores the traditional power of food while questioning the role of cooking and eating for women in Latin America.

Pepa Duarte is a Peruvian actor, theatre-maker and drama teacher. Coming from the world of devising, physical theatre and improvisation, Pepa's work combines different techniques to create unique, experiential, and challenging pieces responding to the demands of social change. After over 10 years of making work and training actors in Peru, Pepa moved to London for her Master's Theatre Laboratory at RADA. Her creations explore the themes of migration, feminism and tradition.

Produced by Ameena Hamid Productions Ltd. and supported by Arts Council England and Battersea Arts Centre. In Collaboration with The Peruvian Embassy, CASA Festival, Latin American Women in Arts Festival (FLAWA), and Latin American Women Aid (LAWA).

Tuesday, 10 November - Saturday, 14 November 2020 AT 7.00pm. Prices £16 Full Price, £12 Concessions (pensioners, unemployed, students, registered disabled and under16s). Book tickets online at https://www.goldengoosetheatre.co.uk/eating-myself. Length: Approximately one hour.

