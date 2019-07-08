Paul Taylor-MillsÂ To Open New Theatre Venue AtÂ Battersea Power Station

The Turbine Theatre is a brand new theatre on the banks of the Thames next to the iconic Battersea Power Station, presented by Bill Kenwright and founded and led by Artistic Director Paul Taylor-Mills. The theatre will be located under the Grosvenor Bridge railway arches at Circus West Village, the first chapter of the iconic Battersea Power Station's regeneration, which is already a thriving riverside destination located at the foot of the iconic Grade II* listed landmark.

The Turbine Theatre is an intimate theatre with big ambitions. Everything they do revolves around one simple idea: powering the imagination.

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director, The Turbine Theatre said, "I'm elated to be launching a brand new theatre at the iconic Battersea Power Station. The vision is a simple one, to enable world class artists to tell stories that enchant at The Turbine Theatre and eventually play beyond our London home. We're interested in being the starting point for new shows and also reimagining the older ones.

It has been a lifetime dream of mine to have a home for my ideas that feels authentically 'me'. Over the last year I've had the most precious time curating a venue and programme that reflects my tastes and I'm really excited about welcoming those that have followed my work over the last couple of years.

I've been blessed with the most wonderful partners in Bill Kenwright and Hilary and Stuart Williams, without whom none of this would have been possible."

Honor Fishburn, Director of Placemaking at Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), said: "We are extremely excited to work with Paul Taylor-Mills on The Turbine Theatre to enhance the arts and culture offering already available at Circus West Village. Paul will build upon the success of The Village Hall, which will continue to be used as an extraordinary venue for generating new ideas and talent, while widening access to creative spaces for local residents. Establishing a new cultural district for London that will generate a sense of community has always been a key focus for our shareholders in the regeneration of Battersea Power Station and will continue to be a very important pillar as the neighbourhood grows."

THE TURBINE THEATRE - INAUGURAL SEASON

New energy drives everything we do, from festivals of brand new works, world premieres of new productions and classic stories reimagined for contemporary audiences.

Every story is a journey and The Turbine Theatre aims to be just the first stage for every idea, risk and labour of love that is brought to life in this electric new environment. We want to be the spark for the most talented and diverse voices that theatre has to offer.

We're also passionate about playing a vital role at the heart of the emerging local Battersea community, offering a dynamic public space by day, and a groundbreaking theatre by night.

The Turbine Theatre's inaugural season opens with Torch Song, presented by Bill Kenwright, a new revival of Harvey Fierstein's dizzyingly funny and deeply touching landmark play, directed by Olivier Award winning Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom, On The Town). Press night is on Friday 6 September.

The groundbreaking and Tony Award winning story of drag queen Arnold Beckoff and his quest for true love in 1970s Manhattan is a hilarious and heartbreaking portrait of love, loss, sexual identity and the deep longing for family approval that drives us all forward, and drives us all crazy.

Torch Song opens the doors to The Turbine Theatre from 22 August, running until 13 October. The production stars Daisy Boulton (Yonderland, Working Title/Sky), Dino Fetscher (Years and Years, BBC), Matthew Needham (Chernobyl, HBO, Summer & Smoke, Almeida/West End) and Rish Shah (Years and Years, BBC), with further casting to be announced in due course.

Torch Song features design by Ryan Laight, lighting by James Whiteside, sound by Seb Frost, with casting by Will Burton.





