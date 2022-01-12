Patrick Barrett, Elly Jay, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett and Cilla Silvia Join PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL

Five new cast members, Patrick Barrett, Elly Jay, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett and Cilla Silvia will be joining the cast of Pretty Woman the Musical at the Savoy Theatre.

The complete company for Pretty Woman THE MUSICAL will therefore be Aimie Atkinson as 'Vivian Ward' and Danny Mac as 'Edward Lewis', Rachael Wooding as 'Kit De Luca', Bob Harms as 'Happy Man/Mr Thompson', Neil McDermott as 'Philip Stuckey' and Mark Holden as 'James Morse' alongside John Addison, Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Patrick Barrett, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Olivia Brookes, Erin Caldwell, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Serina Mathew, Cilla Silvia, Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke and Tara Young. Full casting from June 2022 onwards to be announced in due course.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews, and a US Tour of the show opened in October 2021.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., Roy Furman, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead and Stage Entertainment.