Park Theatre Unveils Autumn 2025 Lineup Featuring JOBSWORTH, KINDLING and More

Park Theatre’s Autumn 2025 season features the Edinburgh hit Jobsworth, the poignant ensemble comedy Kindling, and a special afternoon with Mike McCartney and Adam Hills.

Park Theatre in Finsbury Park has added six new titles to its Autumn 2025 season, continuing its commitment to bold, diverse programming with a slate that ranges from coming-of-age theatre and biting satire to moving tales of loss and unexpected friendship. All productions are now on sale via Park Theatre’s newly redesigned website, which invites audiences to support the venue’s mission through a donation-based pricing slider. The venue remains a registered charity with no regular public funding.

Company Three kicks off the autumn with This City (3–6 September), an autobiographical piece co-created and performed by 11 teenagers. Tracing their lives and connections to London, the show explores belonging, fear, friendship, and what it means to call a place home.

A double bill follows from 9–20 September: Natasha Cottriall’s dark comedy (God Save My) Northern Soul examines grief, teenage sex, and Wigan soul culture, while Vermin is a pitch-black psychodramedy in which a couple’s domestic bliss unravels beneath the scurrying feet of unwanted houseguests.

On 19 September, comedian and photographer Mike McCartney takes the stage for An Afternoon with Mike McCartney, joined by The Last Leg host Adam Hills. McCartney will share tales from his life in music, photography, and show business—offering a behind-the-scenes peek at a career that’s crossed paths with The Queen, Stevie Wonder, and his brother, Sir Paul McCartney.

From 22 October to 15 November, Kindling offers a sharply funny and emotional story of five perimenopausal women on a mission to scatter their friend’s ashes in a Welsh forest. The journey—marked by rain, warm wine, and emotional baggage—turns chaotic in unexpected and heartfelt ways.

The season concludes with Isley Lynn’s Edinburgh hit Jobsworth (19 November–6 December), a raucous takedown of hustle culture and economic precarity. Bea is juggling three full-time jobs—and still broke. As her carefully managed chaos begins to unravel, she’ll have to outmaneuver her shady boss, her family drama, and her own breaking point.

Also continuing are performances of Jimmy, starring Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Adam Riches, which has added shows through 26 July due to demand, and previously announced productions The Meat Kings! (Inc.) and Dracapella.

Tickets and Schedule

All shows are on sale now at www.parktheatre.co.uk or by phone at 020 7870 6876. A £3 telephone booking fee applies. All prices include a £1.50 building levy. Standard, access, and under-30 ticket rates are available across the season.

