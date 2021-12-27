Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN
PRETTY WOMAN Cancels West End Performances From December 28-30 Due to Staff Shortages
Performances will resume on December 31.
Performances of Pretty Woman in the West End have been cancelled from December 28-30 due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19. Performances will resume on December 31.
See the tweet below:
Update regarding performances on 28th, 29th and 30th December. pic.twitter.com/s2e3z51BRH- Pretty Woman UK (@prettywomanuk) December 27, 2021
Vivian and Edward are unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other... and themselves. Experience the moments you love from the movie-and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way-in this dazzlingly joyous theatrical take on a love story for the ages.
Brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway, Pretty Woman: The Musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits and light up your heart.