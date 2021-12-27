Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PRETTY WOMAN
Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN

PRETTY WOMAN Cancels West End Performances From December 28-30 Due to Staff Shortages

pixeltracker

Performances will resume on December 31. 

Dec. 27, 2021  

Performances of Pretty Woman in the West End have been cancelled from December 28-30 due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19. Performances will resume on December 31.

See the tweet below:

Vivian and Edward are unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other... and themselves. Experience the moments you love from the movie-and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way-in this dazzlingly joyous theatrical take on a love story for the ages.



Brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway, Pretty Woman: The Musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits and light up your heart.


Buy Tickets at TodayTix

Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dear Evan Hansen Lapel Pin
Dear Evan Hansen Lapel Pin
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
I Can't I Have Rehearsal Tee
I Can't I Have Rehearsal Tee

More Hot Stories For You