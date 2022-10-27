PRESS Comes to the Park Theatre Next Month
Performances run 28 November – 10 December.
Based on real life stories of journalists who have altered the truth to serve their own stories, Press is the story of a fictional ex-tabloid journalist. Juxtaposing the lack of consequences for his lies with the terrible toll paid by journalists for truth telling in other countries, it asks pertinent questions about media scrutiny and accountability. Written and performed by Sam Hoare (Dickie in BBC One's Bert and Dickie), it's directed by actor, writer and director Romola Garai (Atonement, The Hour, The Miniaturist)
Ex-tabloid hack Matt has made a living doing whatever was necessary, at whatever the cost. Based on the real actions taken by journalists, he's telling his own story. How can so much be done with so few consequences? And how can the telling of truth be so much more dangerous than the telling of lies?
Writer and performer Sam Hoare said, "I was struck when reading about the treatment of some journalists across the world by the contrast with the freedom given in our own country to the press, who seem almost unrestricted in their growing ability to shape culture and public discourse, often through means described by an ex-tabloid hack as 'the dark arts".
Make Mine a Double is a season of four shows starting mid-November and running for four weeks, programmed to give emerging artists and companies a chance to present their work in short run double bills. The new strand of work aims to give theatre makers a lower-cost and lower-risk way of producing new work in the Finsbury Park venue, as well as offering multi-buy tickets to encourage local audiences to see compelling new work. Press is programmed in a double bill with Tunnels, a play based on the real-life escape stories of the men and women who burrowed under the Berlin Wall in 1968.
Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In nine years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won Offie Awards for Best New Play and Best Foodie Experience and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic..
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
Following two record-breaking seasons at London’s The Other Palace and West End transfer to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018 Heathers the Musical will embark on a UK tour from 2023.
Immersive Experience RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH Will Launch In London In February 2023
October 27, 2022
Fusing theatre, sport and technology, Rematch will launch its much anticipated second immersive experience Rumble in the Jungle Rematch, transporting guests to the legendary Muhammad Ali and George Foreman boxing match in 1974.
Tara Boom Will Make Her LA CLIQUE Debut This Christmas In Leicester Square
October 27, 2022
As La Clique prepares to open in the majestic Leicester Square Spiegeltent from November 9th until 7th January, it has been announced that umbrella foot juggling and hoola hoop artist Tara Boom will make her debut performance in this unique and breath-taking show.
Shaftesbury Theatre Reveals Next Phase Of Its £10 Million Plus Dramatic Transformation
October 26, 2022
The Grade 2 listed Shaftesbury Theatre, the largest of the independent theatres in the West End, is undergoing dramatic and innovative extension and improvement to secure its position as one of London's leading theatrical forces, with a building designed for the 21st Century.
Chelsea Birkby Comes To Soho Theatre In January
October 26, 2022
No More Mr Nice Chelsea is the highly anticipated debut stand-up hour from rising star Chelsea Birkby, whose credits include BBC Radio 4 Extra's Comedy Club, writing on Mock The Week and reaching the final of both So You Think You're Funny and Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year.