POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL Will Transfer to the Southwark Playhouse Borough

Following their performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August, POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL will transfer to The Large at Southwark Playhouse Borough for a limited run, from 8 September 2023 to 14 October 2023.

After five sell-out years at the Edinburgh Fringe, globally acclaimed comedy company POLICE COPS are back with a new version of their first ever musical. Featuring a brand-new score written by Brit Award winning Ben Adams (Eugenius! The Musical), the Police Cops are bringing their fast paced, action packed physical comedy back to the stage in their biggest show yet.

Creators Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson and Tom Roe are joined by Melinda Orengo and Natassia Bustamante. The cast is completed by Mychele Lebrun and Ben Lancaster.

Rookie Police Cop Jimmy Johnson joined the force to protect and serve... But now Jimmy’s in deep, partnered up with a renegade Police Cop and leaned on by a racist Chief. With guns loaded and safety catches off, Jimmy’s on a freewheeling adventure from the mean streets of America to Mexico, where destiny awaits in the form of grizzled ex-Police Cop Juanita Gonzalez.

The creative team is Rich Morris (Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations), Andrew Exeter (Set & Lighting), Charlie Smith (Sound) and Pearson Casting (Casting Director).