PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL Starring Cedric Neal Will Play Concert Performances

Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical in concert will be staged for two performances on Saturday 11 October (2.30pm and 7.30pm) at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall. Cedric Neal (Hadestown, Guys & Dolls) will star in the titular role. Following a critically acclaimed run in Chicago and showcase in London last year Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical makes its much-anticipated London stage debut.

Tickets go on sale to Southbank Centre members tomorrow 7 August at 10am and general booking opens Friday 8 August at 10am.

The musical celebrates the life and career of Lloyd Price, known for hits like "Personality," "Lawdy Miss Clawdy," and "Stagger Lee,". Price was a pioneering figure in rock 'n' roll, becoming the first teenager to sell over a million records and founding his own label. His music and influence transcended race, inspired generations, and reshaped popular culture, with legends like Amy Winehouse, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney recording his work.



Cedric Neal will star at Lloyd Price. Reprising his role from workshops last year. Neal is currently starring in Hadestown (Lyric Theatre) and his previous theatre works includes Natasha, Pierre And The Great Comet Of 1812 (Donmar Warehouse); Guys And Dolls - Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Bridge Theatre); 42nd Street (Théâtre du Châtelet); Back To The Future (Adelphi Theatre); The View Upstairs (Soho Theatre); Chess (London Coliseum) Motown (Shaftesbury Theatre); After Midnight (Brooks Atkinson Theatre); The Gershwin's Porgy and Bees (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); Dreamgirls (Signature Theatre); Stagger Lee; Death of a Salesman and It's A Bird, It's A Plane…It's Superman (Dallas Theatre Centre).

Cedric Neal said, “Lloyd Price's story is not just about his hits; it's about perseverance, talent, and the power of music to bring people together. I'm honored to be a part of sharing his legacy with audiences”

Director Sheldon Epps commented, “Almost everybody knows his music, but very few know his name. And even fewer know his story. PERSONALITY brings both to the stage, introducing the man who changed the world through his songs. He is a true unsung hero who influenced many generations on his own and touched the lives of many other great entertainers during his remarkable decades long career. It has been a great honor to bring his story to the stage, and audiences have responded with gratitude, enthusiasm and the desire to know even more about this wonderful artist.”

Book Writer and Lead Producer B. Jeffrey Madoff added, “Lloyd and I met through a mutual friend who saw our immediate connection and asked me to produce a documentary about Lloyd's life. I loved his music but knew nothing about the man behind it. As I got to know more about him, I discovered a fascinating life that nobody knew about. It was a story that was important to tell, and it needed the intimacy and energy that only live theater can deliver. It had to be completely honest, showing both triumphs and struggles. When I told Lloyd I wanted to write a play about his life, he simply said, "The truth needs no defense. Tell the story." Personality is the untold story about an unsung hero.”

B. Jeffrey Madoff (Book Writer and Lead Producer), with Music & Lyrics by Lloyd Price, and Sheldon Epps (Director) are joined on the creative team by Edgar Godineaux (Choreography) and Shelton Becton (Musical Supervisor). UK Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical is executive produced in the UK by Tegan Summer Theatricals. General Management is by New Road Theatricals.