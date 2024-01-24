Orange Tree Theatre Launches New Series of Lunchtime Plays With WHATSHERNAME By Annabelle Terry

Orange Tree Theatre has announced OT Lunchtimes a new series of lunchtime plays, with showings of three new plays confirmed for early 2024. In a tradition reminiscent of the origins of the Orange Tree Theatre, OT Lunchtimes will highlight emerging and established talent presenting exciting new work across a range of genres, topics and styles.

Carne Associate Director Natasha Rickman said today, "We are so excited to bring OT Lunchtimes to audiences in 2024. We have been struck by how many of our wonderful audience members speak about the Orange Tree's first days, in the Orange Tree pub next door and set up as a lunchtime theatre. In a nod to this tradition, we wanted to bring plays at lunchtime back, and use this as a platform for emerging and established talent to showcase an exciting programme of work to our audiences who can say they saw it here first."

Whatshername by Annabelle Terry launches the programme on Friday 23 February at 1pm with a heart-warming new musical comedy about the first woman to perform Shakespeare's work.

Who was the first woman to perform on the English stage? What's her name? And why don't we know it?

In 1660 a woman appeared onstage as Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello.

In 2024 a woman appears onstage wondering who she was.

Join a group of actors-turned-restoration-players as past meets present and they attempt to re-write history this mystery.

This work in progress features original music and a mixture of fact and imagined dialogue, all inspired by the woman without a name who rose to fame.