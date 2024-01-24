Orange Tree Theatre Launches New Series of Lunchtime Plays With WHATSHERNAME By Annabelle Terry

The performance is on Friday 23 February at 1pm.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 2 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 3 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 4 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024

Orange Tree Theatre Launches New Series of Lunchtime Plays With WHATSHERNAME By Annabelle Terry

Orange Tree Theatre has announced OT Lunchtimes a new series of lunchtime plays, with showings of three new plays confirmed for early 2024. In a tradition reminiscent of the origins of the Orange Tree Theatre, OT Lunchtimes will highlight emerging and established talent presenting exciting new work across a range of genres, topics and styles.

Carne Associate Director Natasha Rickman said today, "We are so excited to bring OT Lunchtimes to audiences in 2024. We have been struck by how many of our wonderful audience members speak about the Orange Tree's first days, in the Orange Tree pub next door and set up as a lunchtime theatre.  In a nod to this tradition, we wanted to bring plays at lunchtime back, and use this as a platform for emerging and established talent to showcase an exciting programme of work to our audiences who can say they saw it here first."

Whatshername by Annabelle Terry launches the programme on Friday 23 February at 1pm with a heart-warming new musical comedy about the first woman to perform Shakespeare's work.

 

Who was the first woman to perform on the English stage? What's her name? And why don't we know it?

In 1660 a woman appeared onstage as Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello.

In 2024 a woman appears onstage wondering who she was.

Join a group of actors-turned-restoration-players as past meets present and they attempt to re-write history this mystery.

 This work in progress features original music and a mixture of fact and imagined dialogue, all inspired by the woman without a name who rose to fame.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Storyhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Photo
Storyhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Heart of the City

A brand new Craft Beer Expo has been announced, Chester Craft Beer Expo will take place in Storyhouse on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March 2024.  

2
Joseph Marcell Will Lead the UK Tour of A SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL This Spring Photo
Joseph Marcell Will Lead the UK Tour of A SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL This Spring

Stage, film and TV star Joseph Marcell will head the cast of Seán Aydon's new production of The School For Scandal, which begins a major UK tour this spring.

3
Jo Caulfield Brings HERE COMES TROUBLE to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre in February Photo
Jo Caulfield Brings HERE COMES TROUBLE to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in February

Jo Caulfield will bring Here Comes Trouble to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre on 23 February, packed with brilliant routines and fantastically embarrassing stories.

4
The Brit Fest Comes to Ashley Hall & Showground This July Photo
The Brit Fest Comes to Ashley Hall & Showground This July

The new year will welcome a brand-new, long-awaited, Summer music festival to the North-West, The Brit Fest is coming to Cheshire boasting an impressive line of the finest British music acts over three days.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Jez Butterworth's THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIAPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For Jez Butterworth's THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA
Luke Kempner Brings Hit Fringe Show GRITTY POLICE DRAMA: A ONE MAN MUSICAL to Soho TheatreLuke Kempner Brings Hit Fringe Show GRITTY POLICE DRAMA: A ONE MAN MUSICAL to Soho Theatre
Paul Bogaev Will Celebrate Bruce Springsteen and Tom Waits in NO SURRENDERPaul Bogaev Will Celebrate Bruce Springsteen and Tom Waits in NO SURRENDER
STAGE DOOR JONNY Returns to the Jermyn Street Theatre With Jez Butterworth and Laura DonellySTAGE DOOR JONNY Returns to the Jermyn Street Theatre With Jez Butterworth and Laura Donelly

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON

Recommended For You