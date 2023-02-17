Omnibus Theatre and Collide Announce the World Première of THE WOMAN WHO TURNED INTO A TREE

Omnibus Theatre and Collide have announced the world première of Lisa Langseth's The Woman Who Turned Into a Tree. Emily Louizou directs Bathsheba Piepe in this new play - opening on 6 April, with previews from 4 April, and running until 22 April.

The Woman Who Turned Into a Tree is the UK writing debut of Swedish writer Lisa Langseth. Fusing original music with live sound and movement, this new play inspired by the Daphne myth is a timely tale about isolation, identity, and destructive obsession with the opinions of others. The UK version was first commissioned and presented in October 2021 as part of New Nordics Festival by Cut the Cord Theatre - a week-long festival of new Nordic plays which works with emerging UK based theatre-makers to explore what Nordic theatre is and how it can enrich UK theatre.

Playwright Lisa Langseth said today: "The Woman Who Turned Into a Tree is about loneliness, and about how change can force its way even to the lives of those who are unable to see how any change could be possible. I am so happy that Daphne's story is coming to life in London through the caring hands of director Emily Louizou."

Director Emily Louizou added: "I've always been fascinated by the Ancient Greek myth of Daphne, and Lisa Langseth's play is a tremendous re-working of the classic story. I am thrilled to be presenting it to London audiences, alongside a great team of very inspiring female creatives. We invite you to this epic tales of self-discovery: a challenging journey towards self-love and self-acceptance."

Directed by Emily Louizou; Movement direction by loli Filippakopoulou; Set and Costume design by Ioana Curelea; Lighting design by Amy Hill; Music composition by David Denyer.

"I want to scream. I need an entirely new life because the old one isn't working, there's a war going on inside me and I need to gather my forces."

Daphne is desperate to re-invent herself. Class, looks, money, men.

A young woman living in a world governed by toxic masculinity and scrupulous judgement. With no support network, plummeting mental health and growing paranoia, she gradually loses touch with reality.

Lisa Langseth makes her UK writing debut with The Woman who Turned into a Tree. Her other theatre credits include Beloved (Royal Dramatic Theatre, Dramaten). Her television credits include Love and Anarchy; and for film, Euphoria, Hotell, and Pure.

Bathsheba Piepe plays Daphne. Her theatre credits include Don Quixote (RSC Swan Theatre and Garrick Theatre), Doctor Faustus (RSC Swan Theatre and Barbican), Twelfth Night, Hamlet (European tours - Flute Theatre), Hello/Goodbye (Hampstead Theatre), Dear Brutus (Southwark Playhouse), The Deep Blue Sea (The Watermill Theatre), Before The Party (Salisbury Playhouse), Belleville Rendez-Vous (Fellswoop Theatre, Edinburgh Festival, UK and Ireland tour), and Shakespearean Summers (Debut Opera Shoreditch). Her television credits include Shakespeare Live!; and for film, The Isklander Trilogy.

Emily Louizou directs. Her theatre credits include The Coral (Finborough Theatre), Labor (Theatre Poreia in Athens), Metamorphosis (Tristan Bates Theatre). As Resident Assistant Director, her credits include work for Royal Shakespeare Theatre and HOME, Manchester. Emily also founded Collide, The Woman who Turned into a Tree's co-producer.