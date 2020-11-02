Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oliver Dowden Answers Key Questions About England's Second National Lockdown

England will be entering lockdown beginning Thursday, November 5.

Nov. 2, 2020  
It was recently announced that England will be entering its second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5th to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Due to the new restrictions, live theater venues are once again shutting down.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden took to Twitter to provide answers to key questions regarding the shutdown.

See the tweets below.

For more information visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/new-national-restrictions-from-5-november


