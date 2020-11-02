Oliver Dowden Answers Key Questions About England's Second National Lockdown

England will be entering lockdown beginning Thursday, November 5.

It was recently announced that England will be entering its second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5th to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Due to the new restrictions, live theater venues are once again shutting down.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden took to Twitter to provide answers to key questions regarding the shutdown.

See the tweets below.

For more information visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/new-national-restrictions-from-5-november

1. The latest guidance on measures that will take effect from Thursday is here: https://t.co/l7dPFYOeI4



Here are answers to some of the key questions @DCMS have been asked since the measures were announced: - Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) November 2, 2020

Q: Can arts venues open for rehearsals and to stream performances?



A: Yes. Arts venues are places of work, so people can come into them for work, if it cannot be undertaken from home. This includes rehearsals and performance. Audiences are not permitted. - Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) November 2, 2020

Q: Can children play grassroots sport?



A: This will be permitted in school settings. Unfortunately we need to pause grassroots sport outside school to reduce the transmission risk from households mixing. As soon as we can resume this, we will. - Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) November 2, 2020

Q: Can I visit outdoor venues like parks, gardens or the grounds of historic houses?



A: Yes. These venues will remain open to the public. - Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) November 2, 2020

Q: Will the FA Cup continue as planned?



A: Yes. This is an elite sport competition so it can. - Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) November 2, 2020

Q: Can I go on holiday within the UK?



A: Staying in holiday accommodation or hotels will only be allowed if this is for work purposes, or if it is your primary place of residence. - Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) November 2, 2020

