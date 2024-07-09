Oldham's Coliseum Theatre Will Be Refurbished and Reopen Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oldham's Coliseum theatre will reopen next year following a campaign to save it after its 2023 closure, BBC reports. The historic theatre has been closed since last April, but following a campaign led by actor Julie Hesmondhalgh, the venue is set to be refurbished and will reopen by Christmas 2025.

The closure happened after Arts Council England withdrew funding for the theatre due to concerns over its management. Additionally, the local council had deemed the building to be "no longer fit for purpose".

The original plan was to replace the historic venue with a smaller £24m theatre, but instead the existing building will be refurbished.

Work is due to start as soon as possible so the theatre will be able to stage a pantomime at Christmas 2025.

Read the original story on BBC.

About the Oldham Coliseum

The theatre, located in Oldham, Greater Manchester, England, opened in 1885. Found on Fairbottom Street in the town centre, Oldham's Coliseum is a repertory theatre which celebrated its centenary in 1987.

Its interior made it a great period classic in theatre terms, and saw the likes of local performers such as Charlie Chaplin, Eric Sykes, Dame Thora Hird and Dora Bryan perform there.

The theatre was previously renovated in 2012

