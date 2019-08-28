Old Vic's CRACKED, Curated by Russell Brand, to Include Works by Matthew Perry, Lena Dunham and More

This September, the Old Vic presents One Voice: Cracked, a night of seven one-off solo performances written in response to the growing conversation and changing attitudes around mental health and addiction. Russell Brand curates.

Writers for Cracked include: Russell Brand (Recovery: Freedom from our Addictions, Re:Birth); Scarlett Curtis (Curator of Feminists Don't Wear Pink, author of It's Not Okay to Feel Blue & Other Lies, co-founder of The Pink Protest); Lena Dunham (Girls, Not That Kind of Girl); Mr Gee (Rhyme & Reason, 'Poet Laureate' on The Russell Brand Show); Gabor Maté (In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts: Close Encounters with Addiction); Matthew Perry (The End of Longing, Friends) and Kate Tempest (The Bricks That Built the Houses, Let Them Eat Chaos).

'For this night, mental illness and addiction will adorn The Old Vic stage, celebrated, explored and attacked through Cracked. I am honoured to have been asked to take over the asylum, albeit for one night only,' says Russell Brand.

One Voice is a series of newly written monologues, spoken word and song from leading writers and performed by acclaimed actors on our stage − this is theatre in its rawest form. Without scenery, costume, and with nothing to rely on but words, One Voice reminds us what a single voice can do.

Russell Brand will be appearing, with other performers still to be announced.

Photo Credit: © RD / Orchon / Retna Digital.





