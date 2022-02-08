Official London Theatre Launches Discount West End Ticket Program, SHOW TIME

For the first time ever, London's world-famous West End is offering £10, £20, £30, £40 and £50 tickets (with no booking fees) to over 40 top shows from now until 31 March, as Official London Theatre extend their New Year promotion and relaunch it as Show Time - adding a wide array of offers from restaurants, shops and hotels through OfficialLondonTheatre.com, so audiences can make the most of their trip.

Theatre fans have an extra month to take advantage of the much-loved annual promotion, making it easier than ever to see a show for less in 2022. Show Time is supported by the Mayor of London as part of his 'Spring into London' campaign, encouraging people into the city centre to sample its unparalleled culture, entertainment and hospitality.

From legendary long-runners like Wicked, The Phantom Of The Opera, Mary Poppins and The Play That Goes Wrong to new hits including Back To The Future - The Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella and The Drifters Girl, now is the time for theatre lovers to revisit an old favourite or sample something new.

As part of the campaign, Official London Theatre is partnering with Network Rail throughout February for 'Show Time in Stations', livening up the daily commute with a series of special theatre pop-ups. There will be performances from leading cabaret singers and the chance for the public to unleash their inner diva and sing to win theatre tickets with Lucky Voice musical theatre karaoke - plus surprise appearances from hit West End shows. The pop-up begins at Waterloo Station from 9 to 13 February, followed by Victoria Station from 16 to 20 February and Charing Cross Station from 23 to 27 February.

And as the perfect accompaniment to a London theatre day out, theatregoers can visit Performance by Rankin, a landmark free exhibition by celebrity photographer Rankin, shining the spotlight on over 150 incredible on and offstage theatre workers from nearly 60 shows and venues. The exhibition is currently running until 12 March at the FUJIFILM House of Photography in Covent Garden.

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre, said:

"We are delighted to bring so many leading West End shows together to launch Show Time, giving audiences even more of a chance to experience the thrill of world-class live entertainment this Spring. We are hugely grateful to the Mayor of London for his support in making this happen. We urge you to take advantage of Show Time and book your tickets now!"

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

"It's great to see our world-class theatres back in business. Nothing compares to these fantastic live performances and I am delighted to support this brilliant offer to encourage Londoners and visitors back to the West End."

To book £10, £20, £30, £40 & £50 Show Time tickets to top West End shows visit officiallondontheatre.com/showtime