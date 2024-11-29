OEDIPUS Adds Matinee For Under 30s With £10 Tickets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An additional performance has been added specifically for under 30s with all tickets at £10 for the West End run of the critically acclaimed Oedipus, a new adaptation created by Robert Icke after Sophocles, on Thursday 19 December at 2:30pm at Wyndham’s Theatre.

These £10 tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 4 December at 10am. You must be prepared to show proof of age at the theatre, so please remember to bring ID.

The cast includes Mark Strong (Oedipus) and Lesley Manville (Jocasta), Samuel Brewer (Teiresias), Michael Gould (Creon), Sara Hazemi (Lichas/Understudy Antigone), Gary McDonald (Driver), Bhasker Patel (Corin), Phia Saban (Antigone), Jordan Scowen (Eteocles), June Watson (Merope) and James Wilbraham (Polyneices), with Jim Creighton (Ensemble/Understudy Oedipus & Creon), Derek Elroy (Ensemble/Understudy Corin, Teiresias & Driver), Celia Nelson (Ensemble/ Understudy Jocasta & Merope) and Jake Rory (Ensemble/Understudy Polyneices, Eteocles & Lichas).

Robert Icke said “It’s so exciting to be able to announce that rarest of things today: some unequivocally good news. I’m so grateful to the peerless Oedipus cast, stage management and crew, all at Sonia Friedman Productions and at Wyndham’s, for enabling this extra performance. It is a hugely important audience for us to play to – and I can’t wait.”

Mark Strong said “I’m genuinely thrilled to play this extra performance which will enable the entire house to be priced at £10 for those under 30, giving the opportunity to see Rob’s brilliantly contemporary new version of Oedipus. Opportunities like these are vital across the West End not just to provide access to theatre, but to build the audiences of the future.”

Lesley Manville said “Any preconceived notions about Sophocles should be put to one side. This modern-day production is epic and will stay with you.”

The creative team is Hildegard Bechtler (Set Design), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Design), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Tal Yarden (Video Design) and Julia Horan CDG (Casting Director).

Behind every great man is a great woman. Election night. The polls predict a landslide victory. Everything is about to change.

Starring the internationally renowned, multi-award-winning Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, Sophocles’ epic tragedy is transformed into an essential, explosive human thriller.

After his revelatory Oresteia, visionary director Robert Icke (1984, The Doctor) reimagines another Ancient Greek tragedy, bringing the secrets of the past bursting into the present.

Oedipus runs until Saturday 4 January 2025.

Icke’s production was originally produced in Dutch by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and was presented at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Comments