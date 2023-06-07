Now Onsale: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre

Get tickets from just £36!

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

Now Onsale: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre

Now Onsale: Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Following the triumph of Old Friends at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards where it won the Best Theatre Event Award, and the unforgettable all-star gala performance to celebrate the life and work of the great Stephen Sondheim at the theatre named after him in May 2022, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, will open for 16 weeks only from 16 September 2023 - 6 January 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre with many of that Gala cast.

Old Friends all-star cast will again include Bernadette Peters who is appearing in a West End run for the first time in her legendary career and Lea Salonga who is appearing for the first time in 27 years. Co-stars include several of the fabulous Gala company, including Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford and Jeremy Secomb, joining them will be Beatrice Penny-Touré, Joanna Riding, and Jac Yarrow with further exciting casting to be announced soon. 

The thrilling, joyously staged Gala of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends sold out within a couple of hours last year leaving thousands of disappointed fans unable to get tickets, so a simultaneous screening took place at the Prince Edward Theatre. Now by popular demand, audiences will have another chance to see the never to be forgotten and one of the most talked about theatrical events of the year.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is at the Gielgud Theatre from 16 September




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Sasha Regans All-Male THE MIKADO is Coming to Wiltons Music Hall Photo
Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO is Coming to Wilton's Music Hall

Sasha Regan's all-male The Mikado ensemble arrives at Wilton's Music Hall this week, from Wednesday 7 June - Saturday 1 July, following their smash hits: all-male H.M.S. Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance.

2
SCREAM QUEER MURDER Comes to Kings Head Theatre in August Photo
SCREAM QUEER MURDER Comes to King's Head Theatre in August

Presented by Theatre North and Dermot McLaughlin Productions, the hilarious murder mystery Scream Queer Murder written by the critically acclaimed Martin Lewton will make its London debut at King's Head Theatre 01 – 12 August  as part of the Takeover Season, curated by David Cumming and his Queer Futures season.

3
Review: PATRIOTS, Noël Coward Theatre Photo
Review: PATRIOTS, Noël Coward Theatre

Although set in 1991, Peter Morgan’s Patriots feels urgently current. On the day that the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine was breached, causing extensive flooding, it is sends more than a slight chill down the spine to watch such a stark portrayal of how a few throwaway decisions led to the rise of Putin and his authoritarian regime.

4
On Sale and Performance Dates Revealed For the Production of SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nic Photo
On Sale and Performance Dates Revealed For the Production of SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

The on sale and performance dates have been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond, with further casting to be announced. Find out more about the production, and how to purchase tickets, here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

A CHRISTMAS GAIETY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall in DecemberA CHRISTMAS GAIETY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall in December
THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE to Return to the West End This AutumnTHE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE to Return to the West End This Autumn
Winners of 2023 National Dance Awards AnnouncedWinners of 2023 National Dance Awards Announced
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJOJohannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You