Now On Sale: THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre, Starring Helen George

Helen George, best known as Trixie in the hit BBC One series Call The Midwife, will star as Anna Leonowens. Playing opposite Helen George in The King and I will be renowned Broadway performer Darren Lee as King of Siam.

This gloriously lavish production is brought to the stage by an internationally renowned creative team under Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher (South Pacific / My Fair Lady / To Kill a Mockingbird) and will feature a world-class company of over 50 West End and Broadway performers and a full-scale orchestra.

The King and I is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals - with one of the finest scores ever written including "Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance".

The King and I is at Dominion Theatre from 20 January - 2 March 2024