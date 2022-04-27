Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals
No Booking Fee On THE BOOK OF MORMON Tickets
Book now for the hilarious West End musical
The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez. It's currently playing at London's Prince of Wales Theatre in the West End - and you can book tickets now with no booking fee!
The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get.
No Booking Fee
Valid on all performances from 25 May to 27 August 2022
Book by Date: 15 May 2022
Book tickets now!