Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

No Booking Fee On THE BOOK OF MORMON Tickets

Book now for the hilarious West End musical

Apr. 27, 2022  

The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez. It's currently playing at London's Prince of Wales Theatre in the West End - and you can book tickets now with no booking fee!

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get.

No Booking Fee

Valid on all performances from 25 May to 27 August 2022

Book by Date: 15 May 2022

Book tickets now!


Get the best prices on tickets to The Book of Mormon - click here.


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

From This Author - Marianka Swain