Nicole Scherzinger to Perform at Royal Albert Hall in October

Deadline has reported that Nicole Scherzinger will perform at Royal Albert Hall this autumn! The concert will take place on October 6, and tickets will go on sale on July 11. Scherzinger revealed that she will be performing plenty of musical theatre songs, stating, "This is the lane I’m doing now but a lot of people don’t realize that that’s how I grew up."

Scherzinger will perform at Carnegie Hall on October 8, and at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on October 30.

Nicole Scherzinger is a Grammy-nominated, multi-award-winning, platinum-selling singer, actress, and dancer. Scherzinger was formerly a member of one of the world’s best-selling music groups of all time, The Pussycat Dolls, firmly cementing herself as a global pop icon. Scherzinger grew up a student of theater and is a classically trained performer. Her early onstage career included musical performances in Guys and Dolls, Chicago, and Showboat.

Her West End debut came in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. Scherzinger recently starred in the West End as ‘Norma Desmond’ in Jamie Lloyd’s reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. The production was nominated for 11 Olivier Awards, winning seven of them, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger. She also won the Best Musical Performance award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.The production is now running on Broadway at the St. James Theater. Scherzinger recently won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Roll in a Musical.

On screen, Scherzinger co-starred in the critically acclaimed NBC musical television special, “Annie Live!” as ‘Grace Farrell.’ She won “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010 and served as a judge on several other television talent shows, including “The X Factor” US (2011), “The X Factor” UK (2012-2013, 2016-2017), and “The Masked Singer” (2019-2023). Scherzinger is also the voice of ‘Sina’ in Disney’s popular film Moana.