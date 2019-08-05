New Wimbledon Theatre: What You Need To Know

With a capacity of over 1,500, New Wimbledon Theatre is one of London's largest venues. The beautiful Grade II-listed building has stood on Wimbledon's Broadway since 1910. Here is everything you need to know if you're travelling there.

Where to eat

The Vintage Fish is more than just your average chippy. Serving only sustainable fish, it gets daily deliveries from Billingsgate Fish Market. They offer takeaway, which you can order using their app, but also have a lovely restaurant with a brilliant range of dishes for fish-lovers. They do fantastic handmade pies too.

The restaurant is located about a 10-minute walk from the theatre and they are open from midday until 10pm every day except Sunday.

wimbledon.vintagefish.co.uk

Mai Thai is located one minute from the theatre and has been serving high-quality Thai cuisine for over 30 years. Unlike a lot of Thai restaurants, they also have a good wine list.

They don't have a specific pre-theatre menu, but are open from 5pm Monday to Saturday and all day Sunday, so perfect for a bite before a show.

www.maithaiwimbledon.co.uk

Stage Door is an eclectic, family-run steakhouse that was established in 1984. In addition to steak, they also offer an extensive Greek-Cypriot menu, with excellent mezze dishes. Situated opposite the theatre, they open at 5pm.

www.stagedoorsteakhouse.com

Where to drink

The Alexandra is a large, loud and traditional pub about an eight-minute walk from the theatre. Its biggest draw is The Loft, an extensive roof terrace on which to relax on a hot day, but they also have two bars: one showing sport and a quieter one with no TVs.

www.alexandrawimbledon.com/bars

Bertie's Bar is a hidden cellar bar under The Prince of Wales pub in the heart of Wimbledon. They have an excellent wine list and live music on Thursdays.

www.facebook.com/pg/Bertiesbarsw19

601 Queen's Road is set in the rather unpromising surrounds of Wimbledon's Centre Court shopping centre, but this new social space has a variety of areas in which to enjoy a drink, from cosy corners to a light and airy terrace. The wine list is vast and the cocktails are brilliant.

601queensrd.co.uk/foodanddrink

Ticket Offers

As a member of the ATG group, the ATG TheatreCard can be used at New Wimbledon Theatre. From £35 a year, this card allows priority booking, no booking fees and other promotions for members.

Location and transport

Set in a leafy corner of south-west London, New Wimbledon Theatre is located in the heart of Wimbledon town centre.

By Train

The theatre is a 10-minute walk from Wimbledon station or 15 minutes walk from South Wimbledon station, 20 minutes from London Waterloo (South Western Railways) or 30 minutes from London Blackfriars (Thameslink). The station is also served by the District and Northern Tube lines and the tram.

By Bus

57, 93, 131,163, 164, 200, 219, 493 all stop nearby.

Parking

Pay and display parking is available nearby. Free street parking nearby is available after 6.30pm. Use the brilliant app AppyParking to check street rules.

Toilets

There is a wheelchair accessible toilet in the stalls.

Accessibility

There's wheelchair access only to the main house stalls. Street level access available via Russell Road. There's also a wheelchair accessible lift and wheelchair spaces with seats for companions.

While you're there...

Have a wander up the hill to Wimbledon Village; it only takes 15 minutes to walk, or you can hop on a bus. Home to the famous Wimbledon Common, see if you can spot any Wombles, as well as visiting some beautiful boutiques and restaurants. During the Wimbledon tennis season, every shop and café is brilliantly decked out with tennis-related decorations, as there is an annual tennis window competition.

Contact Details

Address

The Broadway

Wimbledon

London

SW19 1QG

Phone 0844 871 7646

Website www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

Photo credit: Peter Dazeley from London Theatres





