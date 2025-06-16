New ROCKY HORROR SHOW Documentary Sets UK Premiere and Festival Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kaleidoscope Entertainment has confirmed that Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror is set for a UK release, with an exclusive first look at the new artwork.

The film will celebrate its UK Premiere at Sheffield DocFest on 19th June, screening at SCI-FI-LONDON Film Festival on 22nd June, before having its Irish Premiere at GAZE on August 3rd, with additional previews and festival screenings soon to be announced. Following its festival run, fans will be able to experience the ultimate ode to all things Rocky Horror in cinemas across the UK & Ireland from 3rd October. In this SXSW hit, the cult phenomenon of Rocky Horror is explored in depth like never before with an extraordinary cast of contributors. A wide release in the United States has yet to be announced.

From humble origins as a London fringe theatre play to its meteoric rise as the biggest cult film of all time, this is the definitive story of the Rocky Horror Show. With intimate access to its creator Richard O’Brien and other major players such as Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Lou Adler, the documentary explores what makes the play and film so singular: Its groundbreaking and transgressive themes, iconic performances and epic songs that took over popular culture.

Adding an extra personal layer to this film, Strange Journey is directed by Linus O'Brien, son of the legendary Richard O'Brien, creator of the cult phenomenon. The documentary features revelatory interviews from the film's original cast including Tim Curry (Clue, It), Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking), Barry Bostwick (Megaforce, Spin City), Patricia Quinn (Monty Python's The Meaning of Life, The Lords of Salem), and Nell Campbell (Great Expectations, Shock Treatment).

Celebrity fans such as Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie, School of Rock) and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel also appear, sharing deeply personal reflections on Rocky Horror’s cultural impact. Take a look at the newly released poster art below.

