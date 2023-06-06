New Production of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Will Tour the UK in 2024

The show opens at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on 30 April 2024 where it will play until 12 May 2024 ahead of a UK tour.
A new production of the most fantasmagorical musical of all time, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, will embark on tour in 2024, opening at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on 30 April 2024 where it will play until 12 May 2024 ahead of a UK tour.
Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG features the unforgettable songs by The Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
This new production will be directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with Set and Costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), Orchestrations and Musical Supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O’Brien.
In CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG we meet absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG has Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Music by Special Arrangement with Sony/ATV Publishing and is Adapted for the Stage by Jeremy Sams. Based on the MGM Motion Picture the Licensed Script is adapted by Ray Roderick. It was Originally produced by Eon Productions, Dana Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Nicholas Paleologos, Jeffrey Sine, Miriam Productions and Michael Rose at The London Palladium.
This production is presented by permission of Music Theatre International.
TUESDAY 30 APRIL – SUNDAY 12 MAY 2024
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
ON SALE 19 JUNE 2023
WEDNESDAY 15 – SUNDAY 19 MAY 2024
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023
TUESDAY 21 – SUNDAY 26 MAY 2024
New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre
ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023
TUESDAY 28 MAY – SUNDAY 2 JUNE 2024
Edinburgh Playhouse
www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/
ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023
MONDAY 3 – SATURDAY 8 JUNE 2024
Theatre Royal, Newcastle
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 JUNE 2024
His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 25 – SUNDAY 30 JUNE 2024
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 2 – SUNDAY 7 JULY 2024
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023
TUESDAY 23 JULY – SATURDAY 3 AUGUST 2024
Grand Opera House, Belfast
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 6 – SUNDAY 11 AUGUST 2024
Princess Theatre, Torquay
www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay/
ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023
TUESDAY 13 – SUNDAY 18 AUGUST 2024
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 27 AUGUST – SUNDAY 8 SEPTEMBER 2024
Kings Theatre, Glasgow
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023
TUESDAY 10 – SUNDAY 15 SEPTEMBER 2024
Eden Court Theatre, Inverness
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 24 – SUNDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 2024
Theatre Royal, Norwich
ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023
TUESDAY 1 – SUNDAY 6 OCTOBER 2024
New Theatre, Oxford
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/
ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023
TUESDAY 8 – SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER
Empire Theatre, Liverpool
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023
TUESDAY 22 – SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER 2024
Regent Theatre, Stoke
www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/
ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023
MONDAY 4 – SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2024
Curve Theatre, Leicester
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 19 – SUNDAY 24 NOVEMBER 2024
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre
ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023
TUESDAY 26 NOVEMBER – SUNDAY 1 DECEMBER 2024
Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth
ON SALE SOON
