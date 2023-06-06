New Production of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Will Tour the UK in 2024

A new production of the most fantasmagorical musical of all time, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, will embark on tour in 2024, opening at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on 30 April 2024 where it will play until 12 May 2024 ahead of a UK tour.

Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG features the unforgettable songs by The Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

This new production will be directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with Set and Costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), Orchestrations and Musical Supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O’Brien.

In CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG we meet absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG has Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Music by Special Arrangement with Sony/ATV Publishing and is Adapted for the Stage by Jeremy Sams. Based on the MGM Motion Picture the Licensed Script is adapted by Ray Roderick. It was Originally produced by Eon Productions, Dana Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Nicholas Paleologos, Jeffrey Sine, Miriam Productions and Michael Rose at The London Palladium.

This production is presented by permission of Music Theatre International.

Tour Dates

TUESDAY 30 APRIL – SUNDAY 12 MAY 2024

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE 19 JUNE 2023

WEDNESDAY 15 – SUNDAY 19 MAY 2024

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023

TUESDAY 21 – SUNDAY 26 MAY 2024

New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023

TUESDAY 28 MAY – SUNDAY 2 JUNE 2024

Edinburgh Playhouse

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023

MONDAY 3 – SATURDAY 8 JUNE 2024

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 JUNE 2024

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 25 – SUNDAY 30 JUNE 2024

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 2 – SUNDAY 7 JULY 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023

TUESDAY 23 JULY – SATURDAY 3 AUGUST 2024

Grand Opera House, Belfast

www.goh.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 6 – SUNDAY 11 AUGUST 2024

Princess Theatre, Torquay

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay/

ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023

TUESDAY 13 – SUNDAY 18 AUGUST 2024

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

www.venuecymru.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 27 AUGUST – SUNDAY 8 SEPTEMBER 2024

Kings Theatre, Glasgow

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023

TUESDAY 10 – SUNDAY 15 SEPTEMBER 2024

Eden Court Theatre, Inverness

eden-court.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 24 – SUNDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Theatre Royal, Norwich

norwichtheatre.org

ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023

TUESDAY 1 – SUNDAY 6 OCTOBER 2024

New Theatre, Oxford

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023

TUESDAY 8 – SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER

Empire Theatre, Liverpool

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023

TUESDAY 22 – SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER 2024

Regent Theatre, Stoke

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023

MONDAY 4 – SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2024

Curve Theatre, Leicester

www.curveonline.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 19 – SUNDAY 24 NOVEMBER 2024

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre

ON SALE 8 JUNE 2023

TUESDAY 26 NOVEMBER – SUNDAY 1 DECEMBER 2024

Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth

www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

ON SALE SOON