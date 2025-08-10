New Play FOOLISH Set to Premiere at Camden Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Foolish is a lightning bolt of a play - a fierce, addictive new drama that throws you headfirst into the chaos of a love story caught between desire and pressure. When Kiera, a bold young writer, collides with Xander, a globally adored musician trying to feel something real, their connection is instant, electric... and impossible to ignore. But as the spotlight intensifies, so do the stakes.

Audiences can expect a fast-moving drama filled with biting wit, raw emotion, and moments of stunning vulnerability. It's sexy, tense, and emotionally explosive - the kind of story that leaves you breathless one minute and wrecked the next.

At its core, foolish is about the brutal beauty of falling in love when everything's at stake - your work, your identity, your future. It's about who we become when we're pushed to our limits, and what it really means to choose yourself. Set in a world where intimacy is never truly private, foolish dares to ask what love costs when the world feels entitled to watch.

Cast & Creative Team

Written, produced, and starring Kate-Lynn Du Plessis as Kiera, foolish explores the tension between love and celebrity, delving into themes of identity, trust, and the ever-growing influence of social media. She is joined by Kelvin Ade (Three Sisters, Shakespeare's Globe) as Xander and Madeleine Hutchins (Hay Fever, National Tour directed by Sir Peter Hall) as Olivia.

Directed by Monica Cox (Thanks For Having Me, Riverside Studios), the production features lighting design by Ric Mountjoy (The Play That Goes Wrong), set and costume design by Grace Rumsey (Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again, Orange Tree Theatre), sound design by Sarah Spencer (Freight Theatre & TheatreGoose).

A gripping and relevant new play for those who love intimate drama, complex relationships, and high-stakes emotional storytelling.

Performances take palce at The Courtyard Theatre for six unmissable performances from 14th to 16th & 21st to 23rd August.

Tickets: Standard €14 | Concessions £10