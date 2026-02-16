New Musical GOD IS A DJ is in Development

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

God Is A DJ, a brand new, electrifying musical in development, is set to bring the world of DJs and club culture to the stage. Blending a live DJ, live band, and iconic dance hits, it reimagines the pulse of electronic dance music in a bold theatrical experience.

Written by Olivier Award winner Jessica Swale, God Is A DJ will be directed by Olivier Award winner Vicky Featherstone, with Musical Direction by BAFTA-winning Matthew Brind.

With a live band, DJ, and featuring some of the greatest iconic dance anthems, God Is a DJ is a tale about the endurance of love and human connection, the ecstasy and pain of superstardom and the power of music to heal across the dance floor.

An intimate story about meeting across the divide of classical music and dance club culture, God Is a DJ begins as a play yet climaxes in a euphoric live DJ set, inviting the audience to dance as the story spills out from the stage and into the auditorium. The story has been developed by Vicky Featherstone, Matthew Brind and Jessica Swale.

The title song “God Is A DJ” has been written exclusively for the show by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer David Arnold with acclaimed British songwriter Karen Poole, alongside Sam Harper, an emerging talent in the dance world.

Jessica Swale said, “How could I resist the opportunity to join Vicky and Matthew, two such inspiring creative forces, in making a piece of work which truly challenges the boundaries of conventional playmaking. I've always loved collaborating with live musicians, but we're exploding those boundaries to see what happens when you mix intimate storytelling with heart-stopping immersive sound. I can't wait!”



Vicky Featherstone said, “Having fallen deeply in love with clubbing and dance music at the Haçienda and the Paradise Factory in the Manchester of the 90's, the opportunity to bring that experience to the stage in a musical which celebrates our eternal search to belong and to exist as one, even for a moment, feels very special. Nothing can ever replace the feeling as we all raise our arms in the air, forgetting the world outside and are taken to a different place by the skill of the DJ and the music.

Fusing that with theatre alongside such great collaborators, where we can also explore the dark heart which lurks within that world, is a real adventure.”

Matthew Brind said, "Electronic Dance Music has been one of the leading musical genres of the 21st century. The challenge of bringing this amazing cultural musical language to a theatrical setting is thrilling. EDM is both heartfelt, euphoric and everything in-between, which is what I believe the best theatre is too. God Is A DJ promises to be a musical and emotional rollercoaster. It's a huge challenge but a very exciting challenge".

David Arnold said, “Sometimes music is the only thing that can make sense of how we feel - it is its own church - and for some it's the only place to go to be understood and fling our arms to the heavens to invite something, anything, to help us understand. It is a joy to be a part of this story. It is a show that'll be unlike any other and will surprise those who think they know what a musical that holds hands with dance music will be.”

God is a DJ is an original concept conceived by producer Irit Ten Hengel. Following her work on the upcoming musical Obsessed, based on the life and songs of legendary songwriter Diane Warren, Ten Hengel injects her innovation, creativity and passion from the music business directly into the world of theatre.

Donna Munday will serve as Executive Producer.

Further details will be announced soon.

To be the first to hear news about the new musical, sign-up at www.godisadjmusical.com.