New Musical BLACK POWER DESK and More Set for Brixton House Third Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brixton House will mark its third anniversary with its biggest season to date. Seven shows form a season that celebrates originality, spirit and resilience from the 1970s to the present day.

This celebratory season shines a light on the disruptive, original voices rooted in the hidden stories of Black British history. From dance floors and DJ decks, subversive strength in sisterhood to the power of the collective voice - this unprecedented season shares stories that advocate, reminisce and reflect the world we live in.

A major highlight of this upcoming season includes the much-anticipated world premiere of BLACK POWER DESK, presented by Brixton House and PlayWell Productions, in association with Birmingham Hippodrome and Lowry. Written by the critically acclaimed team of Urielle Klein-Mekongo, Renell Shaw and Gerel Falconer with direction by Gbolahan Obisesan and dramaturgy by Gail Babb, this major new musical is inspired by the historic Mangrove Nine and influential activists brought to energetic life with an original score by a live band. See the full season here:

HOME and Reece Williams present

This Kind of Black (Requiem for Black Boys)

By Reece Williams

Directed by Matt Fenton

Tuesday 8 to Saturday 12 APR 2025 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm



This Kind of Black (Requiem for Black Boys) is the powerful new stage show from poet and musician, Reece Williams.

This is a story about growing up in Manchester’s Moss Side in the 90s, a stone’s throw from conflict and violence. It celebrates a community held together by prayers, warmth and humour, while mourning the tragic loss of young life. Reece cleverly explores the intersection of race and class, questioning when the media only portrays you through the lens of ‘Gunchester,’ gangs and poverty.



Tiny & Tall Productions present

A Tale of Us

By Sharon Kanolik

Directed by Jade Lewis

Designed by Jemma Robinson



Tuesday 15 to Thursday17 APR 2025 at 10am, 12pm & 2.30pm



Join Ivy and her little one on a funny, frank and magical journey through their first year of life together. Blending drama and multi-sensory playtime in a relaxed and beautifully designed environment, this is a celebration of the wonder, joys and challenges of becoming a new parent. After each performance there will be a guided stay and play session – a chance for everyone to explore the world of the show and meet other parents and babies. Made for parents with children aged 0-18 months.





Brixton House and Zoe Gibbons Productions presents

MILLENNIUM GIRLS

A Brixton House Premiere

By Sophia Leonie

Directed by Jade Lewis

Set and Costume Design by Cara Evans



Monday 12 to Saturday 31 MAY 2025, at 2.45pm & 7.45pm



“I love my estate. I thought it was so run down when we first came here, but I’d actually hate to live on a road again. No 40-40 run outs, no water fights, no park, no astro. It’s always buzzing – cars blasting music, kids playing. We’ve kinda made the wall by the entrance our spot. And we know – we get A LOT of attention.”



Spanning three decades, we join Jessica, Chanel and Latisha as they navigate first kisses, free yards, bullies and breakdowns. And some things you don’t talk about. Ever.

MILLENNIUM GIRLS brings together an all-female cast against a musical backdrop of UK Garage and 90s classics in this joyful and achingly honest coming-of-age story exploring identity, girlhood and consent. Sophia Leonie’s debut play is directed by Jade Lewis (Sleepova – Bush Theatre Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre) with Music Supervision from Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante (The Effect – National Theatre). This production is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.



Brixton House and Tamasha presents

STARS: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey

By Mojisola Adebayo

Directed by Gail Babb, musical direction by Debo Adebayo

Designed by Miriam Nabarro

Animation by Candice Purwin



Thursday 5 to Saturday 28 JUN 2025, at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

“Free your behind and your mind will follow!” Meet Mrs: an old lady who goes into outer space… in search of her own org*sm.



Performed by one woman and a live DJ, with projected animations, travel with a woman in search of her lost org*sm, spanning across outer space, with dustings of African mythology and folklore in an unabashedly Queer, intersex and feminist rallying play. Featuring music by Sun Ra, Jamila Woods, Floating Points, and more.



A “concept album on stage”, the experimental and expansive STARS is written by internationally acclaimed theatremaker, artist and Alfred Fagon award-winner, Mojisola Adebayo (Family Tree (Actors Touring Company). Winner of ‘Best New Play’ at the Offies 2024, STARS is the hilarious and moving new play celebrating Black Queer empowerment and arousal.



Join in for late nights as the theatre transforms into a celebratory club night after the show on selected performances, with multiple DJs and accessible for all (18+). Originally produced by Tamasha and The Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Brixton House and No Table Productions present

One Way Out

Written and directed by Montel Douglas



Wednesday 18 JUN to Saturday 5 JUL 2025, 2.45pm & 7.45pm

Windrush Day performance: Sunday 22 June, 2.45pm



Is your fate already decided or is there one way out? Best friends Devonte, Paul, Tunde, and Salim are about to finish college. As life pulls them in different directions, an earth-shattering event forces these friends to confront the harsh realities of the world around them – how they’re seen, where they belong, and who they’re expected to become. With their brotherhood hanging in the balance, they are faced with choices that could change everything.



One Way Out is the powerful and energetic debut play by Montel Douglas – a touching coming-of-age story about identity, belonging and survival. Set in a rapidly changing South London, where youth clubs are vanishing and gentrification threatens to erase entire communities, One Way Out explores the strength of cross-cultural friendships and the legacy of young British Caribbeans navigating the fallout of the Windrush crisis. This is a story about home, brotherhood and the pursuit of something as simple as a patty.



A HighRise Entertainment Production, co-developed with Brixton House

Lil.Miss.Lady

Written and directed by Dominic Garfield, with music by Lady Lykez

Set and costume by Stella Backman



Wednesday 9 JUL to Sunday 20 JUL 2025, 4.00pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm

PRESS NIGHT: Thursday 10 July, 7.30pm



From the early stages of Jungle, ravers will take an immersive journey through the sounds and visuals of UK bass music culture, reminiscing through UK Garage, Sub-Low, Funky House, Dubstep and Grime.



Inspired by a series of interviews with influential women in the Grime scene including Lady Stush, Lioness, Queenie and Baby Blue; Lil.Miss.Lady celebrates Grime and what it means to be a female navigating her way through a heavily male-dominated industry.



A Brixton House and PlayWell Productions co-production

In association with Birmingham Hippodrome and Lowry

BLACK POWER DESK

Book, Lyrics and Composition by Urielle Klein-Mekongo

Music and Composition by Renell Shaw

Lyrics and Rapperturgy by Gerel Falconer

Directed by Gbolahan Obisesan

Dramaturgy by Gail Babb

Monday 1 to Sunday 28 SEP 2025, 2.30pm, 5.00pm, 7.30pm. An Original Musical, World Premiere

1970s London.

The streets awash with a fever of political unrest, the rhythm of the sound system culture is birthing a new era of soulful lover’s rock, fusing RnB and reggae, amidst the covert Black Power Desk operations of New Scotland Yard. As tensions rise, the community rallies together to stand against injustices and racial divides.



“The day you were born Black was the day politics was made your thing.” BLACK POWER DESK is a powerful reimagining and exploration of what it means to love and fight for freedom. In an often male-dominated world, two sisters, Celia and Dina – both rooted in self-empowerment and fiercely committed to their community, both loyal and motivated by love – are divided by grief and radical politics. A moving story of sisters who need to reconnect for the sake of their community. But will the fight for their community be worth the damage to their sisterhood?

Inspired by the historic Mangrove Nine and other influential activists and brought to life by an original score performed by a live three-piece band, BLACK POWER DESK is a musical soundtrack charting a fiercely emotive and politically charged era of often overlooked British history for today's generation. At a time of the rise of British Black Panthers, the onset of the Immigration Act 1971, the emergence of Black business ownership and the hails of a generation living through the racial tensions of Great Britain.



“Don’t let it be for nothing so breathe and don’t ask permission.” BLACK POWER DESK transports you back to the 1970s, premiering at Brixton House, London this Autumn 2025. Written by the critically acclaimed team of Urielle Klein-Mekongo (Roundhouse, The Bush, The Old Vic), Renell Shaw (Ivor Novello Award, Rudimental) and Gerel Falconer (TONES, HighRise, Stage Debut nominee), directed by Gbolahan Obisesan (Young Vic, The Bush, Royal Court). Other creatives include Gail Babb, Natalie Pryce, Tony Gayle, and Jessica Cabassa.



Comments