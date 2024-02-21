New Company Set For THE CHOIR OF MAN in the West End, Now Extended Through 29 September!

The Olivier-nominated THE CHOIR OF MAN, now in its second year, continues its sell-out West End run at the Arts Theatre, with new tickets released for dates until 29 September 2024. Plus, an all new cast has been announced for the production!

Here, an (extra)ordinary cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with first-rate tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community.

Brimming with hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this is a pub like no other!

An uplifting celebration of community and friendship with something for everyone - including free beer! Enjoy 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in the West End.

The cast members who are staying as pub regulars are Adam Bayjou (The Choir of Man – US Tour, Les Misérables - West End) as ‘The Hard Man', Michele Maria Benvenuto (The Choir of Man – Norwegian Cruise Line, West End debut), as ‘The Maestro', Ben Goffe (Hex – National Theatre, Snow White at the London Palladium – London Palladium) as ‘The Handyman', Luke Conner Hall (Bat Out of Hell – International Tour, Australia/New Zealand, Peacock Theatre, QUEENZ: The Show With Balls! – Coventry, Edinburgh Fringe, UK Tour) as ‘The Romantic', Mark Irwin (The Choir of Man – Korea, US Tour, Sydney Opera House, Norwegian Cruise Line, European Tour, The Commitments – Palace Theatre) as ‘The Barman' with Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap – St Martin's Theatre, Cinderella – Sunderland Empire) moving from swing to a permanent role as ‘The Poet' and Niall Woodson (making his West End debut) continuing as a swing.

Choir of Man International alumni joining the West End Company include Robert Godfrey (Choir of Man – Sydney Opera House) as ‘The Beast', with Seán Keany (Once in Concert – West End, China and Japan, The Choir of Man - Korea) and Richard Lock (Original ‘Beast' in The Choir Of Man - West End) to join as swings.

New cast joining The Jungle from Tuesday 12 March are Sam Pope (Bat Out of Hell – UK Tour) as ‘The Joker', swing Alex James Ellison (Fiver at Southwark Playhouse, Glory Ride - The Other Palace) and finally music producer and bassist from Metronomy, Olugbenga Adelekan will be making his West End debut as ‘The Pub Bore'.

The on-stage band has Emmanuel Nana Kwasi Bonsu on drums, Jack Hartigan on guitar, Darius Luke Thompson on violin and Sam Tookey on bass.

THE CHOIR OF MAN previously played three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. Following its last run at the Arts Theatre from October 2021 to April 2022, it received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, and then went on to play in Coventry as part of the City of Culture Assembly Festival season and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show re-opened at the Arts Theatre in October 2022, and has continued to see many sold-out shows, with loyal audiences returning again and again. In 2023 the show announced partnerships with suicide prevention charity CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably), and Big Drop Brewing Co - the world's first brewer dedicated to alcohol-free beer – as the show's Official Alcohol-Free Beer Partner.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O'Brien. Tom Brandon (Original ‘Hard Man') serves as Associate Director with Lee Freeman as Musical Director and Adam Hilton as associate movement director.

The show is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Wendy & Andy Barnes, Gavin Kalin and Hunter Arnold.

Nic Doodson said, “We're absolutely delighted to extend the opening hours of The Choir of Man in the West End. Since first opening at the Arts Theatre in 2021, it's come to be a real home for us and we love opening the doors to The Jungle, our onstage pub, and welcoming everyone in to share an evening of stories, song and of course, a beer or two. The new company that will be the landlords of The Jungle are an incredible group of performers and we can't wait for not only our regulars but also our new visitors to see them every night!“