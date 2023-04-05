Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Cast Members Join NEWSIES at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Performances will end on 30 July 2023.

Apr. 05, 2023  
Disney's NEWSIES will welcome new cast members joining the production, which must end at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 30 July 2023.

The new cast members joining on 19 April are Spencer Darlaston-Jones as Romeo, Morgan Gregory as Swing, Mireia Mambo as Ensemble Forbes Masson as Joseph Pulitzer, Kai Oxley as Swing, Bradley Perret as Elmer, Owen Stringer as Oscar Delancey, Lucy Young as Swing and Ben Dalton and Harry Newby as Les.

They join existing cast members Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Jack Kelly, Moya Angela as Medda Larkin, Lindsay Atherton as Ensemble, Imogen Bailey as Swing, Samuel Bailey as Specs, Bronté Barbé as Katherine Plumber, Josh Barnett as Race, Jack Bromage as Tommy Boy, Bobbie Chambers as Ensemble, Alex Christian as Buttons, Arcangelo Ciulla as Ike, George Crawford as Morris Delancey, Ross Dawes as Snyder, Joshua Denyer as Mush, Ross Dorrington as Splasher, Matthew Duckett as Crutchie, Jacob Fisher as Albert, Jamie Golding as Wiesel, Damon Gould as Finch, Barry Keenan as Nunzio, Ryan Kopel as Davey, Sion Lloyd as Bunsen, Mukeni Nel as Jo Jo, Mark Samaras as Mike, Rory Shafford as Swing, Matt Trevorrow as Henry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman as Ensemble and Nesim Adnan and Ethan Sokontwe as Les.

Based on a true story, NEWSIES is set in New York City at the turn of the 20th century. It's the rousing tale of a ragged band of teenage newspaper sellers, who dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. After newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer hikes up the prices for his papers charged to the newsies, Jack Kelly rallies his fellow newsies in an attempt to protest the change, falling in love with young reporter Katherine along the way. These young newsies from across the city come together and rise up against the exploitation of wealthy publishing tycoons and fight for justice using the only power they have - solidarity.

The original production of NEWSIES opened on Broadway in 2012 and was slated to play only 100 performances but went on to play over 1,000 performances before touring and winning two Tony Awards, including Best Original Score. The original production was filmed live on stage and released in cinemas in 2017.

Now for the very first time, audiences in the UK have a chance to enjoy the thrill of one of the biggest Broadway hits of recent years. In an innovative and brand new production at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, theatregoers will be thrust right inside the action as the newsies dance, sing, jump and fly around the streets of a booming 19th century New York City.

NEWSIES is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier winner Matt Cole, with Set Design by Morgan Large, Musical Supervision, New Dance Arrangements & Musical Direction by Nigel Lilley, Costumes by Natalie Pryce, Lighting by Mark Henderson, Sound by Tony Gayle, New Orchestrations by Simon Hale, Performer Flying by John Maddox for Suspended Illusions Ltd, Casting by Lucy Casson, Children's Casting by Jo Hawes, Fight Directors Rachel Bown-Williams & Ruth Cooper-Brown for RC Annie, Associate Director Rachael Nanyonjo, Associate Choreographer Jane McMurtrie, Associate Musical Director Chris Ma and Production Management by Lee Batty and Andy Fox for Setting Line.

NEWSIES is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Kater Gordon and Dianne Roberts, by permission of Disney Theatrical Productions.



