National Theatre Productions Cuts Team to Seven Members

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, The National Theatre is undergoing a structural change to its commercial arm, which has resulted in redundancies being carried out at the company. We have now confirmed that the National Theatre Productions team will now be cut to just seven members. The team was previously made up for 24 members.

This comes after the announcement that National Theatre Productions executive producer Kash Bennett, current Society of London Theatre president, will leave the company in September this year.

The National Theatre previously provided the following statement to BroadwayWorld:

The National Theatre’s aim is to serve audiences around the globe by sharing our work live and digitally, offering the widest access to high quality theatre in the world. We have recently taken the decision to refine our operating structure and business model for transferring work beyond the South Bank. This new model will not reduce our ambition to share our work with global audiences – our work will continue to be shared widely – with The National Theatre taking the lead in transferring work in close partnership with external co-producers a show-by-show basis. Regrettably, this structural change has led to some roles being made redundant, following a period of consultation with the staff affected. We’re incredibly mindful of the impact on our staff and our focus is on supporting them through the process and the changes as the new structure is embedded.