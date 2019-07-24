NOISES OFF Heads To The West End

Michael Frayn's classic farce about a farce, Noises Off, which has played all over the world where theatre is done, returns to the West End for the fourth time as it heads to the Garrick Theatre from 27th September 2019 to 4th January 2020. "Is this the funniest farce ever?" asked the Evening Standard when this production opened at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. And replied: "Yes. Yes it is."

ALSO, simultaneously, and at no extra cost, the farce that the characters of Noises Off are playing, Nothing On, is making its epic tour from Weston-super-Mare to Stockton-on-Tees. "Is this the most remarkable entertainment to hit Ashton-under-Lyne since the Black Death?" asked the Ashton-under-Lyne Advertiser. And replied: "Possibly. Apart from the Second World War."

Reprising their roles for the West End in the side-splitting comedy play(s) will be:

BAFTA Television Award nominee Meera Syal (Beautiful Thing, Absolutely Anything and The Kumars at No. 42) as Dotty Otley portraying Mrs Clackett, the housekeeper with a taste for sardines.

Lloyd Owen (Cleaning Up, Monarch of the Glen and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles) as Nothing On's director extraordinaire Lloyd Dallas.

BAFTA winning Daniel Rigby (BBC Two's Eric & Ernie and One Man, Two Guvnor) as Garry Lejeune, who in turn gives us his best Roger Tramplemain.

Simon Rouse (Hangmen, Local Hero, The Bill) is Selsdon Mowbray, who, if he can remember where he is in the script, will play the Burglar.

Further casting to be announced.

This rip-roaring production, directed by Jeremy Herrin (All My Sons, This House, Wolf Hall), is currently bringing the house down at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

After watching from the wings a production of his 1970 farce The Two of Us with Richard Briers and Lynn Redgrave, also at the Garrick Theatre, and noting that the goings on behind the scenes were funnier than out front, Michael Frayn wrote Noises Off. The original production directed by Michael Blakemore, opened at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in 1982 before heading to the West End, Broadway and beyond. A feature film was made of Noises Off in 1992.

www.noisesoffplay.com





