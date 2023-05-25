Mike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This Autumn

Mike Birbiglia brings his latest one man show The Old Man & The Pool to the West End for a strictly limited 4 week run, following sell out performances across the US, including a Broadway run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center. The show opens at Wyndham's Theatre on 15 September, with previews from 12 September, and runs until 7 October, following performances at Underbelly at McEwan Hall at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 22-27 August.

Priority on-sale for DMT members is open now, with public on-sale from 10am tomorrow, 25 May.

Mike Birbiglia said today, “I love everything about London. I love being there. I love performing there. I love walking there. Last summer I got to take my daughter to see Matilda in the West End and it was one of the greatest days of her and my life. I hope that my show The Old Man & The Pool can be your Matilda. With your kids. Or your parents. Though my show is nothing like Matilda. And don't bring your kids if they're 7. But I'd like to think of my show as an event you could bring anyone age 12 through 112 to. It's a series of jokes and stories about life and death and mortality that add up to a single story that will hopefully make you happier about your life than you were when you walked in. Sounds like what Matilda does, right? Maybe the shows do have something in common! In closing, if you see one show this fall in the West End, see Matilda. If you can see two shows, go to Matilda and The Old Man & The Pool. It's got my heart and soul in it. And about 1,000 jokes. See you there, my London friends.”

Producers Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Patrick Catullo, and Seaview commented, “Working with Mike is a joy and we are thrilled to bring his hilarious and life-affirming comedy to the West End this Autumn. Mike had Broadway audiences roaring with laughter nightly and we look forward to the laughter rolling on to London.”

Acclaimed comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia plays a strictly limited run in the West End this Autumn with his hit show The Old Man & The Pool.



Chronicling his coming-of-middle-age story Mike asks the big questions: Why are we here? What's next? What happens when the items at the doctor's office that you thought were decorative become functional? This tale of life, death, and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool resonates with audiences ages 12 to 112, and won rave reviews whilst playing to sold-out houses in the US. Now “the best comedy of the year" (The New York Times) promises to charm London audiences.



The Old Man & The Pool is a hilarious reminder for all of us recovering from failing bodies and a flailing world that laughter is indeed the best medicine. Get your tickets now, and remember: Mike's here for a good time, not a long time. This strictly limited run plays at Wyndham's Theatre for just 4 weeks.

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director, and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall to Broadway. His solo shows Sleepwalk with Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, and The New One enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway. My Girlfriend's Boyfriend won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show, and The New One received the Drama Desk Award as well as the Outer Critics Circle award for outstanding solo performance. Birbiglia is also a filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, Popstar, A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift's music video for Anti-Hero, as well as TV roles in Orange Is the New Black and Billions. He is the host of the podcast Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.