Michael Crawford Joins Sick Children's Trust TOGETHER AT CHRISTMAS Concert

Michael Crawford is sest to join the Sick Children's Trust's annual carol concert, Together at Christmas, an evening filled with carols, live performances from choirs and soloists, and inspiring heartfelt readings from celebrity guests.

Crawford, who seves as the President of the organizaation, will be joining for a special guest performance in collaboration with the London Show Choir.

He will join celebrity supporters Alice Beer, Rochelle Humes, Tim Downie, Jen Pringle, Christina Johnston and Jenni Falconer alongside performances from The Funny Bones, Mill Hill Pre-Prep's Toffee Bear Choir and Chimes for Children.

The performance will take place on 3 December 2025 at St Marylebone Parish Church, 17 Marylebone Rd, London.

Ticket information

Book your tickets by 5:30pm on Wednesday 3 December to secure advance prices. After 5:30pm, tickets will only be available at the door for an additional cost.

About The Sick Children's Trust

The Sick Children’s Trust is the charity that provides a welcoming ‘Homes from Home’ where families with a sick child in hospital can stay. Without this organization, families would have to travel long distances, sleep in uncomfortable hospital chairs or pay for expensive hotels just to be by their sick child’s hospital bedside. They have ten ‘Homes from Home’ around England, supporting families from around the UK. They are in London, Cambridge, Leeds, Sheffield and Newcastle.

The President of The Sick Children’s Trust is Michael Crawford CBE who has been active and supportive since 1987, over 32 years.