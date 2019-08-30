Menier Chocolate Factory Will Present A Major Revival Of Sandy Wilson's THE BOY FRIEND

With The Bridges of Madison County currently running at the Menier and Fiddler on the Roof playing at the Playhouse Theatre, the Menier Chocolate Factory today announces a major revival of Sandy Wilson's The Boy Friend running at the theatre over Christmas, directed by Matthew White. The production opens on 3 December, with previews from 22 November, and runs until 7 March 2020. Booking opens for supporters of the Menier today - 30 August, with public booking on 9 September at 9am.

Sandy Wilson's all-singing all-dancing love letter to 1920s musical comedies returns for the first major London revival in over 10 years. Set in Madame Dubonnet's finishing school in the south of France, these perfect young ladies burst into song at the least provocation, and forbidden boy friends are forever popping through the French windows to sing and dance with them. Since its premiere in 1953, this light-hearted soufflé of a show has delighted audiences worldwide and has become one of the most well-loved British musicals of all time.

The Boy Friend opened in London in 1953, before a West End run in 1954, and ran for more than 5 years. The subsequent Broadway run in 1954 made a star of the then-unknown Julie Andrews. Ken Russell adapted it into a 1971 film with Twiggy who won two Golden Globes for her performance.

Matthew White returns to the Menier - he previously directed She Loves Me, Candide, Sweet Charity (also Haymarket Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors (also Duke of York's Theatre), and The Last Five Years for the company. His other theatre work includes The Addams Family (Festival Theatre, Edinburgh and UK tour), Kiss Me Kate, West Side Story (Kilworth House), The Producers (UK tour), Top Hat (also adapted for the stage, UK tour and Aldwych Theatre - Olivier Award for Best New Musical), Maria Friedman - By Special Arrangement (Donmar Warehouse), Closer than Ever (Jermyn Street Theatre), and Mr Stink (also adapted, Curve and UK tour).

Box Office: 020 7378 1713 (£2.50 transaction fee per booking)

Website: www.menierchocolatefactory.com (£1.50 transaction fee per booking)





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You