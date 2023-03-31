Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mel Giedroyc, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and More Will Lead THE CROWN JEWELS in the West End and on UK Tour

Performances will run Friday 7 July â€“ Saturday 16 September 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023 Â 
Mel Giedroyc, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and More Will Lead THE CROWN JEWELS in the West End and on UK Tour

The cast has been announced for this summer's must-see West End comic caper, The Crown Jewels which plays at the Garrick Theatre from Friday 7 July - Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional autumn engagements.

Based on the true story of one of British history's most audacious heist attempts, a super-star cast is confirmed to appear in this raucous royal affair including; Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) as Charles II; Mel Giedroyc (BBC 1's The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4's Light Lunch); Carrie Hope Fletcher (Bad Cinderella, Les MisÃ©rables, Heathers in the West End); Aidan McArdle (Leopoldstadt, West End, Ridley, ITV); Neil Morrissey (BBC 1's Men Behaving Badly, Line of Duty); Joe Thomas (Channel 4's The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat, BBC 2's White Gold) and Tanvi Virmani (Life of Pi, West End).

Written by BAFTA-nominated creator of ITV's The Durrells and BBC 1's Men Behaving Badly, Simon Nye, and directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (Upstart Crow, The Ladykillers) it would be criminal to miss it.

Following its West End premiere The Crown Jewels then tours to The Lowry, Salford (Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 September), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury* (Monday 25 - Saturday 30 September) and the New Theatre, Cardiff* (Monday 2 - Saturday 7 October 2023).

* Additional casting to be announced.

The Crown Jewels is a riotous new comedy based on the most unbelievable royal caper in British history. Charismatic and unpredictable Colonel Blood is planning the greatest heist of all time: stealing the Crown Jewels in plain sight. With a gang of misfits by his side, what could possibly go wrong? But Charles II can't afford a royal scandal, and no King likes people handling their Crown Jewels...

Writer Simon Nye says: "I hope audiences will be as titillated and thrilled as I am at the prospect of a riotous comedy-drama about a crown jewels heist that really happened. True crime comes to the West End, 350 years after the event. The cast is an amazing array of comedy talent, and the subject matter absurdly topical. Satire, sword-fighting, love, violence, an examination of the monarchy and Anglo-Irish relations - could you ask for anything more?"

Director Sean Foley continues: "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to direct Simon Nye's hilarious new play. An entirely modern take on the Restoration Comedy, it transports us to a completely different time - a time when England had a new king...whose name was Charles. I'm excited to be working with our brilliant cast, and we all hope to thoroughly entertain audiences in one of my favourite theatres - the Garrick - over this Coronation summer."

Producer Simon Friend adds: "The Crown Jewels came out of a mad idea that Simon Nye and I cooked up during lockdown, fantasising about shows we could make if theatres were to ever reopen. We're incredibly lucky that such a talented cast, with Sean as director, have gathered around for this hilarious play about a famous heist that went awry, and we look forward to bringing some laughter to the West End this summer."

The creative team is Director, Sean Foley; Writer, Simon Nye; Set and Costume Designer, Michael Taylor; Lighting Designer, Natasha Chivers and Andy Graham, Sound Designer.

The Crown Jewels is produced by Simon Friend in association with Adam Kenwright, Trafalgar Theatre Productions, Jenny King, Gavin Kalin, David Adkin and JAS Productions.

Tour Dates

The Lowry, SalfordTuesday 19 - Saturday 23 September 2023

On sale Friday 31 March

www.thelowry.com

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury*

Monday 25 - Saturday 30 September 2023

On sale Friday 31 March

www.marlowetheatre.com

New Theatre, Cardiff*

Monday 2 - Saturday 7 October 2023

On sale Friday 31 March

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk




Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of DO YOU BELIEVE IN GHOSTS? Photo
Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of DO YOU BELIEVE IN GHOSTS?
The cast is today revealed for the world premiere of 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?'.
Emmanuel Sonubi Adds Extra Date at Leicester Square Theatre On His Debut Tour With Emancip Photo
Emmanuel Sonubi Adds Extra Date at Leicester Square Theatre On His Debut Tour With Emancipated
Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee Emmanuel Sonubi has added an extra date to his debut tour. Due to demand, Emmanuel will now perform his award nominated show Emancipated at Leicester Square Theatre on 27th May.
MAMMA MIA! in London Extends Booking To 2 March 2024 Photo
MAMMA MIA! in London Extends Booking To 2 March 2024
The global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! has extended its booking period at London's Novello Theatre to Saturday 2 March 2024, with tickets now on sale.
BELLY OF THE BEAST Premieres at the Finborough Theatre in April Photo
BELLY OF THE BEAST Premieres at the Finborough Theatre in April
The world premiere staged reading of Belly of the Beast by Saana Sze, winner of the 2022 ETPEP Award, plays for one night at the multi-award-winning Finborough Theatre on Saturday, 15 April 2023 at 7.30pm. Â 

More Hot Stories For You


Amber Anderson and Luke Newton Will Lead THE SHAPE OF THINGS at The Park TheatreAmber Anderson and Luke Newton Will Lead THE SHAPE OF THINGS at The Park Theatre
March 30, 2023

Initial casting has been announced for the first major revival in 20 years of Neil LaBute's acclaimed play The Shape of Things in Park200. Nicky Allpress directs â€“ Amber Anderson as Eve and Luke Newton as Adam, with further casting to be announced.
THE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This NovemberTHE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This November
March 30, 2023

The Mongol Khan is a lavish, large-scale production, with an ensemble of over 70 performers, that has played to packed houses in Mongolia for over a year. Based on historical events, the show explores the evolution of Mongolian culture through a gripping story, brought to life with a stunning original score, dance, puppetry, and elaborate sets and costumes inspired by traditional nomadic culture.Â 
Big Brass Brunch Brings Live Brass, Drag, Burlesque, Street Food, and Bottomless Prosecco to HackneyBig Brass Brunch Brings Live Brass, Drag, Burlesque, Street Food, and Bottomless Prosecco to Hackney
March 30, 2023

Big Brass BrunchÂ is rolling intoÂ Colour FactoryÂ at Hackney Wick onÂ Saturday May 20thÂ with all the Prosecco you can drink, a vivacious drag host, mouth watering street food and a full-on live brass soundtrack to make for the most entertaining afternoon in the capital.
Eddie Izzard, Tim Minchin, Lea Salonga, and More Will Present at the 2023 Olivier AwardsEddie Izzard, Tim Minchin, Lea Salonga, and More Will Present at the 2023 Olivier Awards
March 30, 2023

Ahead of the ceremony this Sunday (2 April), the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard has announced its line-up of presenters for the event taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.
Full Cast Set For Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS at Mercury TheatreFull Cast Set For Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS at Mercury Theatre
March 30, 2023

Mercury Theatre has announced the full cast for their upcoming production of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. Adapted by Gale Childs Daly, McBryde directs Stanton Wright as Pip, alongside Bessy Ewa, Jim Fish, Gareth Kennerley, Sam Lupton and Emily Pollet.
share