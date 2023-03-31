Mel Giedroyc, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and More Will Lead THE CROWN JEWELS in the West End and on UK Tour

The cast has been announced for this summer's must-see West End comic caper, The Crown Jewels which plays at the Garrick Theatre from Friday 7 July - Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional autumn engagements.

Based on the true story of one of British history's most audacious heist attempts, a super-star cast is confirmed to appear in this raucous royal affair including; Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) as Charles II; Mel Giedroyc (BBC 1's The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4's Light Lunch); Carrie Hope Fletcher (Bad Cinderella, Les MisÃ©rables, Heathers in the West End); Aidan McArdle (Leopoldstadt, West End, Ridley, ITV); Neil Morrissey (BBC 1's Men Behaving Badly, Line of Duty); Joe Thomas (Channel 4's The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat, BBC 2's White Gold) and Tanvi Virmani (Life of Pi, West End).

Written by BAFTA-nominated creator of ITV's The Durrells and BBC 1's Men Behaving Badly, Simon Nye, and directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (Upstart Crow, The Ladykillers) it would be criminal to miss it.

Following its West End premiere The Crown Jewels then tours to The Lowry, Salford (Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 September), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury* (Monday 25 - Saturday 30 September) and the New Theatre, Cardiff* (Monday 2 - Saturday 7 October 2023).

* Additional casting to be announced.

The Crown Jewels is a riotous new comedy based on the most unbelievable royal caper in British history. Charismatic and unpredictable Colonel Blood is planning the greatest heist of all time: stealing the Crown Jewels in plain sight. With a gang of misfits by his side, what could possibly go wrong? But Charles II can't afford a royal scandal, and no King likes people handling their Crown Jewels...

Writer Simon Nye says: "I hope audiences will be as titillated and thrilled as I am at the prospect of a riotous comedy-drama about a crown jewels heist that really happened. True crime comes to the West End, 350 years after the event. The cast is an amazing array of comedy talent, and the subject matter absurdly topical. Satire, sword-fighting, love, violence, an examination of the monarchy and Anglo-Irish relations - could you ask for anything more?"

Director Sean Foley continues: "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to direct Simon Nye's hilarious new play. An entirely modern take on the Restoration Comedy, it transports us to a completely different time - a time when England had a new king...whose name was Charles. I'm excited to be working with our brilliant cast, and we all hope to thoroughly entertain audiences in one of my favourite theatres - the Garrick - over this Coronation summer."

Producer Simon Friend adds: "The Crown Jewels came out of a mad idea that Simon Nye and I cooked up during lockdown, fantasising about shows we could make if theatres were to ever reopen. We're incredibly lucky that such a talented cast, with Sean as director, have gathered around for this hilarious play about a famous heist that went awry, and we look forward to bringing some laughter to the West End this summer."

The creative team is Director, Sean Foley; Writer, Simon Nye; Set and Costume Designer, Michael Taylor; Lighting Designer, Natasha Chivers and Andy Graham, Sound Designer.

The Crown Jewels is produced by Simon Friend in association with Adam Kenwright, Trafalgar Theatre Productions, Jenny King, Gavin Kalin, David Adkin and JAS Productions.

Tour Dates

The Lowry, SalfordTuesday 19 - Saturday 23 September 2023

On sale Friday 31 March

www.thelowry.com

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury*

Monday 25 - Saturday 30 September 2023

On sale Friday 31 March

www.marlowetheatre.com

New Theatre, Cardiff*

Monday 2 - Saturday 7 October 2023

On sale Friday 31 March

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk