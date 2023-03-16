Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Announces The Return Of EDWARD SCISSORHANDS

EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, devised, directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne will return in 2023.

The tour opens at Theatre Royal Plymouth on Monday 20 November and runs until Saturday 25 November before going to The Lowry, Salford from Tuesday 28 November to Saturday 2 December, ahead of a seven-week Christmas Season at Sadler's Wells, London from Tuesday 5 December 2023 to Saturday 20 January 2024.

The four-month UK tour continues in 2024 and will visit The Marlowe, Canterbury from Tuesday 23 to Saturday 27 January and Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 10 February. Full tour dates until May 2024 to be announced soon.

Matthew Bourne's magical dance production of EDWARD SCISSORHANDS has carved a place in the hearts of audiences world-wide since its premiere in 2005. Following sell out performances in America, Australia, Korea and Japan and Europe, it had its first major revival in 2014 and now returns to UK theatres for the first time in 9 years.

Based on the classic Tim Burton movie and featuring the hauntingly beautiful music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, Bourne and his company, New Adventures return to this witty, bittersweet story of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world.

In a castle high on a hill lives Edward; a boy created by an eccentric inventor. When his creator dies, he is left alone and unfinished with only scissors for hands until a kindly townswoman invites him to live with her suburban family. Can Edward find his place in the well-meaning community which struggles to see past his curious appearance to the innocence and gentleness within?

Matthew Bourne said: "I've always been attracted by 'outsider' stories in my work and Edward Scissorhands is the ultimate 'outsider' story. Its tale of how we treat people who we perceive as being 'different' in our communities has never been more timely, so I'm delighted to be bringing it back after an absence of 9 years to theatres throughout the UK. What I particularly love about this modern-day fairy tale is that although it does have an important message to convey, and a bitingly satirical look at American society, it is also the most wonderful fun you could possibly have in a theatre! Add to that a touching love story, the magical music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, the spectacular lighting of Howard Harrison, the genius of Lez Brotherston's witty designs .... plus a mini ballet of dancing topiary people and you have an unbeatable and unique theatrical treat! I'm grateful, as ever, for the trust that Tim Burton, Danny Elfman and Caroline Thompson had in New Adventures to grant permission for us to make our version of their now classic tale - the only company in the world to perform Edward Scissorhands as a live theatrical experience."

EDWARD SCISSORHANDS is devised, directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, with new music and arrangements by Terry Davies based on themes from the motion picture score composed by Danny Elfman. The show is based on the original motion picture by arrangement with 20th Century Studios, with original story and motion picture directed by Tim Burton, and original screenplay, story and co-adaptation by Caroline Thompson. The set and costumes designed by Lez Brotherston, lighting designed by Howard Harrison and sound designed by Paul Groothuis. By Special Arrangement with Buena Vista Theatricals.