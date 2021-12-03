Matt Terry To Star As 'Stacee Jaxx' In ROCK OF AGES

The producers of the smash-hit musical ROCK OF AGES are have announced that musical theatre star and X Factor Champion Matt Terry will star as 'Stacee Jaxx' from Tuesday 25 January at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking until Saturday 9 July at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend. www.rockofagesmusical.co.uk.

Performer, singer and songwriter MATT TERRY is perhaps best known as the champion of the 2016 series of ITV's The X Factor, gaining a Top 3 hit with his Ed Sheeran penned winner's single, "When Christmas Comes Around". He was also featured on Enrique Iglesias' smash Summer single 'Subeme La Radio' with Sean Paul, which spent 14 weeks in the Top 10. Matt Terry's debut album 'Trouble' was released in November 2017 which featured 'Subeme La Radio' and the lead single 'Sucker For You', which has now been streamed over 100 million times. In addition to music, Matt has also fronted his own radio show for Capital FM and has toured the world in leading roles in 'Dreamwork's Madagascar The Musical' and Broadway's 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical'.

The full cast of ROCK OF AGES includes Luke Walsh as 'Drew', Rhiannon Chesterman as 'Sherrie', Joe Gash as 'Lonny', Ross Dawes as 'Dennis Dupree', Gabriella Williams as 'Regina', Jenny Fitzpatrick as 'Justice', Vas Constanti as 'Hertz Klinemann', Andrew Carthy 'Franz Klinenmann' and Erin Bell as 'Constance'. The cast is completed by Billy Roberts, Joshua Dever Scott Hayward, Siobhan James, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Morgan Scott, Janine Somcio and Sam Turrell.

"ROCK OF AGES" is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including, 'We Built This City', 'The Final Countdown', 'Wanted Dead or Alive', 'Here I Go Again', 'Can't Fight This Feeling' and 'I Want To Know What Love Is', played loud and proud by an awesome live band. Leave it all behind and lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair, and yes, they can come true!

Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London's West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version this show promises you the best party night out around.

The crew is made up of Company Stage Manager Paul C Deavin, Deputy Stage Manager Sophie Mason, Assistant Stage Manager/Book Cover Mali-Beth Rose, Technical Stage Manager Benjamin Larkin, Sound 1 Robbie Matthews, Sound 2 Sam Roberts and Head of Wardrobe Chaja Nadia Verkerk.

The band is made up of Musical Director and Keys Liam Holmes, Guitar 1 Liam Stevenson, Guitar 2 Alex Ward, Bass Guitar Elliot Mason and Drums Vito Guerrieri.

"ROCK OF AGES" has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The full creative team includes Nick Winston (Director of the feature film "Tomorrow Morning", "MAME", "The Royal Variety Performance") who Directs and Choreographs the show, Set and Costume design by Morgan Large ("The Woman in White", "Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat" and "Tell Me On A Sunday"), Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell ("Sunset Boulevard", "Pantoland at the Palladium", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert"), Sound Design by Ben Harrison ("Mame", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" and "Fame") and Video and Projection design by Duncan McLean ("The Car Man, Nutcracker! and Magic Goes Wrong"). Casting Director is Jim Arnold CDG, Associate Director is Victoria Gimby, Associate Choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager and Associate Lighting Designer is Chris Vaughan. Costume Supervision by Lee Tassie and Production Management by Phil McCandlish.

TUESDAY 25 - SATURDAY 29 JANUARY 2022

NEW VICTORIA THEATRE WOKING - www.atgtickets.com/woking

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 8 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 12 FEBRUARY 2022

HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE ABERDEEN - www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 15 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 19 FEBRUARY 2022

EDEN COURT, INVERNESS - www.eden-court.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 22 - SATURDAY 26 February 2022

LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU - https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/rock-ages

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 1 - SATURDAY 5 MARCH 2022

LYCEUM CREWE - www.crewelyceum.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 15 - SATURDAY 19 MARCH 2022- ON SALE SOON

CHURCHILL THEATRE BROMLEY- https://churchilltheatre.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 22 - SATURDAY 26 MARCH 2022

OPERA HOUSE BLACKPOOL - www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 29 MARCH - SATURDAY 2 APRIL 2022

WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE - www.grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 12 - SATURDAY 16 APRIL 2022

NEW THEATRE PETEBOROUGH - www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 19 - SATURDAY 23 APRIL 2022

HULL NEW THEATRE - www.hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 3 - SATURDAY 7 MAY 2022

HAWTH THEATRE CRAWLEY - www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 10 - SATURDAY 14 MAY 2022

EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE - www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 17 - SATURDAY 21 MAY 2022

CARDIFF NEW THEATRE - www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 24 - SATURDAY 28 MAY 2022

AYLESBURY THEATRE - www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 31 MAY - SATURDAY 4 JUNE 2022

FLORAL PAVILLION NEW BRIGHTON - www.floralpavilion.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 7 - SATURDAY 11 JUNE 2022

CASTLE WELLINGBOROUGH - www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 - SATURDAY 18 JUNE 2022

PORTSMOUTH KING'S THEATRE - www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 JUNE - SATURDAY 25 JUNE 2022

SOUTHAMPTON MAYFLOWER THEATRE - www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 5 JULY - SATURDAY 9 JULY 2022

SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILLION - www.southendtheatres.org.uk

ON SALE NOW