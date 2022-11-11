Matt Forde Announces Sir Jake Berry Replaces Matt Hancock For This Monday's WEST END POLITICAL PARTY

In response to the previously scheduled former Health Secretary Matt Hancock currently crunching bugs in the jungle, former Chairman of the Conservative party Sir Jake Berry, who recently quit his role as cabinet minister and claimed Suella Braverman made "multiple breaches of the ministerial code", is now set to join Matt Forde (Spitting Image, Have I Got News For You, The Last Leg) for this Monday's (14th November) edition of his West End fortnightly Political Party residency at The Duchess Theatre.

On the 5th December, Matt will be joined by Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Labour MP, Rachel Reeves who has charged the Conservative party with the cost of living crisis, amidst the Bank of England warning the UK is facing the prospect of its longest recession since records began.

On the 19th December, with special guest to be announced, Matt will host the Political Party Christmas Special. Always raucous events, previous Christmas specials have seen Alastair Campbell playing the bagpipes while Ed Balls enjoyed a boogie and Sayeeda Warsi told unrepeatable jokes to a stunned Nick Clegg.

On the 23rd January, Matt is set to interview two of the UK's most legendary broadcasters: former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis alongside former BBC North America editor Jon Sopel, to discuss their departure from the corporation and their recently launched daily news podcast, The News Agents.

The news arrives shortly after Matt finished his biggest nationwide tour to date, incurring an emergency title change from Clowns To The Left of Me, Jokers To The Right to Goodbye Liz for the final two performances at the Bloomsbury Theatre earlier this month.

After 70 sold out Political Party shows at Westminster's The Other Palace, Matt moved to the West End's Duchess Theatre for a fortnightly residency in September 2021. Since 2013, Forde has interviewed political figures including Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon, Tony Blair, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Angela Rayner, Michael Heseltine, Anthony Scaramucci, Alastair Campbell, Gordon Brown and Gary Neville.

The UK's leading political podcast has over 7 million downloads and is regularly included in iTunes' Top 10 comedy podcasts. The British Podcast Award nominated show was recently listed by Mace Magazine as the Number 1 Political Podcast and by The i newspaper as one of the 50 Greatest Podcasts, adding to top podcast picks in the press from titles including The Observer, The Telegraph, The Guardian, Radio Times and ShortList.

Matt has voiced and written for two series of the Spitting Image. Since returning in 2020 the show has delivered record subscribers for BritBox UK, the BBC and ITV created streaming platform, as well as picking up huge critical acclaim. Across official social media channels, series content has been hugely popular with over 200 million views globally, three No. 1 trending videos on YouTube and achieved praise across political the political divide. Written by Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley, Spitting Image Live will tread the boards of The Birmingham Rep from 1 Feb - 12 Mar 2023.

Matt is currently co-hosting British Scandal with Alice Levine, a new audio series exploring the gripping stories, fascinating characters and critical questions arising on a journey through some of the biggest UK scandals and available on all major UK podcast platforms. The debut episode shot straight to the No 1 slot in the Apple podcast chart.

Matt's first book Politically Homeless was listed by The Sunday Times as one the Best Political Books of 2020. The paperback was released in paperback by Quercus in May.

Matt has hosted four series of Unspun with Matt Forde on Dave, receiving several nominations at the Broadcast Digital Awards, and has numerous other broadcast credits including: Spitting Image (BritBox/ITV), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), The Last Leg (Channel 4), Mock The Week (BBC Two), 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave) Rory Bremner's Coalition Report and Rory Bremner's Election Report (BBC Two), Question Time (BBC One), This Week (BBC One), Newsnight (BBC Two) and Daily Politics (BBC Two). Matt currently presents Absolute Radio's weekly Rock n Roll Football Show.