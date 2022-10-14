Grant Shapps, David Dimbleby & Rachel Reeves Added to West End POLITICAL PARTY Line Up

Matt Forde (Spitting Image, Have I Got News For You, The Last Leg) has added Grant Shapps, David Dimbleby and Rachel Reeves, plus rescheduled Matt Hancock, for the upcoming guest line-up of his West End Political Party fortnightly residency at The Duchess Theatre.

On 17th October, Matt is joined by the former transport secretary and Conservative MP Grant Shapps who is currently at odds with new Prime Minister Liz Truss amidst rumours his flagship Great British Railways project is in danger of being scrapped. Shapps' appearance directly follows RMT Union leader Mick Lynch's, with the interview available to listen to here.

On 7th November, Matt is set to talk to David Dimbleby about his career as one of the UK's most revered broadcasters, including 25 years of presenting Question Time, interviewing almost every British Prime Minister in contemporary history, anchoring ten consecutive general elections, and commentating through major events including playing a key part in the BBC coverage of the Queen's funeral.

On 14th November, Matt interviews former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock in what promises to be a candid account of serving in this role during the pandemic.

On 5th December, Matt speaks to Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Labour MP for Leeds West, Rachel Reeves shortly after stating chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is in a 'dangerous state of denial' over the impact of the mini-budget and calling for its reversal.

Alongside the West End Political Party extension, Matt returns to London to perform his stand-up show over three dates at Leicester Square Theatre on the 18th October and The Bloomsbury Theatre on the 21st sand 28th October. Prior to this Matt toured Clowns To The Left of Me, Jokers To The Right nationwide including performances in the Capital at the Southbank Centre, Bloomsbury Theatre and a week at Soho Theatre.

Political Party and Clowns To The Left Of Me, Jokers To The Right tickets are available to buy now at mattforde.com

After 70 sold out Political Party shows at Westminster's The Other Palace, Matt moved to the West End's Duchess Theatre for a fortnightly residency in September 2021. Since 2013, Forde has interviewed political figures including Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon, Tony Blair, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Angela Rayner, Michael Heseltine, Anthony Scaramucci, Alastair Campbell, Gordon Brown and Gary Neville.

The UK's leading political podcast has over 7 million downloads and is regularly included in iTunes' Top 10 comedy podcasts. The British Podcast Award nominated show was recently listed by Mace Magazine as the Number 1 Political Podcast and by The i newspaper as one of the 50 Greatest Podcasts, adding to top podcast picks in the press from titles including The Observer, The Telegraph, The Guardian, Radio Times and ShortList.

Matt has voiced and written for two series of the Spitting Image. Since returning in 2020 the show has delivered record subscribers for BritBox UK, the BBC and ITV created streaming platform, as well as picking up huge critical acclaim. Across official social media channels, series content has been hugely popular with over 200 million views globally, three No. 1 trending videos on YouTube and achieved praise across political the political divide. Written by Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley, Spitting Image Live will tread the boards of The Birmingham Rep from 1 Feb - 12 Mar 2023.

Matt is currently co-hosting British Scandal with Alice Levine, a new audio series exploring the gripping stories, fascinating characters and critical questions arising on a journey through some of the biggest UK scandals and available on all major UK podcast platforms. The debut episode shot straight to the No 1 slot in the Apple podcast chart.

Matt's first book Politically Homeless was listed by The Sunday Times as one the Best Political Books of 2020. The paperback was released in paperback by Quercus in May.

Matt has hosted four series of Unspun with Matt Forde on Dave, receiving several nominations at the Broadcast Digital Awards, and has numerous other broadcast credits including: Spitting Image (BritBox/ITV), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), The Last Leg (Channel 4), Mock The Week (BBC Two), 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave) Rory Bremner's Coalition Report and Rory Bremner's Election Report (BBC Two), Question Time (BBC One), This Week (BBC One), Newsnight (BBC Two) and Daily Politics (BBC Two). Matt currently presents Absolute Radio's weekly Rock n Roll Football Show.