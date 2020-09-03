Maisie Smith and Jaimie Laing Join the Lineup For STRICTLY COME DANCING

The show returns this autumn on BBC One.

Maisie Smith is the tenth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The 18th series of the NTA and BAFTA award-winning entertainment show produced by BBC Studios will return in the autumn on BBC One.

Maisie Smith is an actress and singer, best known for playing the role of Tiffany Butcher-Baker on BBC's EastEnders.

Maisie Smith said: "Get me in those sequins, I can't wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true."

Maisie made her acting debut playing a young Elizabeth in feature film The Other Boleyn Girl alongside Scarlett Johansson and Eddie Redmayne. That same year, Maisie stormed into Albert Square as Tiffany, daughter of Bianca and now member of the long established Butcher family. Maisie has won numerous awards for her portrayal of Tiffany including 'Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actress' at the British Soap Awards and 'Best Young Actor' at the Inside Soap Awards. As well as acting, Maisie has released two singles in 2016 and 2017 under an independent record label.

The ninth celebrity contestant is Jamie Laing, a television personality and entrepreneur.

Jaimie Laing said: "Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance. The reason I'm doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let's change that this year, can't wait!!"

