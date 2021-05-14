Madalena Alberto, Jessica Daley, Tim Howar & More to Star in THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER Concert

Leicester's Curve theatre has today announced the full cast and production team for its Made at Curve production of The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, a celebratory reopening concert featuring the songs that made the musicals and memories from the extraordinary life and career of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Running 7 to 19 June in Curve's transformed auditorium as part of the theatre's upcoming socially distanced season, the production will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster. Bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber's songs to life will be Madalena Alberto (Evita, Dominion Theatre), Jessica Daley (An Officer and a Gentleman, Curve and UK tour, Over The Rainbow, BBC), Tim Howar (The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre), Shem Omari James (Songs For A New World, London Palladium), Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard, Curve), Karen Mavundukure (The Color Purple, Curve) and Tim Rogers (Jesus Christ Superstar, UK and European tour). Andrew Lloyd Webber will also guide audiences through the performance in specially pre-recorded scenes filmed at Curve and around Leicester.

Matthew Spencer-Smith will lead a band of eight musicians as Musical Director and Colin Richmond will provide design for Curve's specially adapted in-the-round auditorium. Curve Associate Artists Mel Knott (Movement Director), Ben Cracknell (Lighting Designer) and Kay Magson CDG (Casting Director) also join the production team, with sound design by Tom Marshall. Completing the company are Sam Paterson, Production Manager; Jennifer Lane Baker, Birkbeck Trainee Director; James Hayden-Harler, Company Stage Manager and Lisa Lewis, Deputy Stage Manager. Filmed scenes featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber have been captured by Crosscut Media.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"Andrew's thrilling music and the incredible characters and stories he has brought to life, alongside some of our greatest lyricists, ensures this concert will be the perfect celebration to mark Curve's reopening.

"We are proud to be joined by an astonishingly talented company of actors, musicians and creatives to mark this unique occasion in our theatre's history. Whilst we are proud of everything we've achieved online during lockdown, nothing beats the shared experience of live theatre and we hope this Concert - performed by this outstanding company- will be the perfect way to bring audiences together once more. Everyone at Curve is incredibly excited to bring theatre back to Leicester and welcome our audiences safely back to Curve.

We are indebted to Andrew and his team at RUG, and as ever, our sincere thanks to Leicester City Council, Arts Council England and the Culture Recovery Fund for their support during this time."

Experience some of musical theatre's all-time triumphs as we join the Phantom, Grizabella, Eva Peron, the Lord himself* and a host of iconic characters performing Andrew's greatest songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, The School of Rock, Tell Me on a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and more.

*Andrew Lloyd Webber appears in pre-recorded video.

Next Thursday 20 May Curve will reopen its doors to audiences for the first time since March 2020. Throughout May and June the theatre will present a socially distanced season of work, including two nights of new work curated by Curve Resident Creatives and local artists (21 - 22 May), Curve Associate Artist, celebrated dancer and choreographer Aakash Odedra will return to the stage with Rising (24 - 25 May); comedy musical AmDram from Alex Parker and Katie Lam (27 - 29 May) and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber (7 - 19 June). Tickets are available to purchase now and more information can be found online at www.curveonline.co.uk.