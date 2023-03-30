Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returns to The Barbican Theatre This Autumn

Performances will run Saturday 21 November 2023 – Saturday 23 March 2024.

Mar. 30, 2023  
The record-breaking production of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro will return to the Barbican Theatre for a strictly limited run in Autumn 2023.

The global stage premiere of Hayao Miyazaki's celebrated 1988 animated feature film, adapted by Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer), was first announced in April 2022 and broke the Barbican's Box Office record for most tickets sold in a single day. The production opened at the Barbican in October last year, where it received both critical and audience acclaim, winning five What's on Stage Awards, and being nominated for nine Olivier Awards, the most nominations for any production this year. My Neighbour Totoro will return to the Barbican from Tuesday 21 November to Saturday 23 March 2024, with priority booking opening on Tuesday 11 April and public booking open on Friday 21 April 2023.

Griselda Yorke, RSC Executive Producer, said:

'The most extraordinary group of artists have come together from all over the world to adapt this iconic film for the stage, and I am delighted that the production will return to the Barbican in 2023.

My Neighbour Totoro is a story of imagination and courage which asks us to trust the youngest amongst us to see further than most of us dare to dream. With our return to the Barbican, many more audiences will be able to experience the joy of Totoro and we can't wait to welcome them.'

Directed by Improbable's Phelim McDermott with production design by Tom Pye, costume design by Kimie Nakano, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and movement by You-Ri Yamanaka. Puppetry design and direction is by Basil Twist, created with puppetry associate Mervyn Millar's Significant Object and Jim Henson's Creature Shop. The production features music from Joe Hisaishi's iconic score in a new orchestration by Will Stuart, performed live with sound design by Tony Gayle. Video design is by Finn Ross and Andrea Scott. Associate Director is Ailin Conant.

Artwork for the stage adaptation of My Neighbour Totoro includes a hand drawn title by Toshio Suzuki, Producer for Studio Ghibli, who was involved in the planning and production of the original animated film.

Casting for the 2023/24 run of My Neighbour Totoro will be announced soon.

This enchanting coming-of-age story explores the magical fantasy world of childhood and the transformative power of imagination, as it follows one extraordinary summer in the lives of sisters Satsuki and Mei.

In order to be closer to their mother while she recovers from an illness in a rural convalescent hospital, their father moves the family to the countryside. As the girls explore their beautiful new surroundings, Mei encounters magical creatures and the ancient protector of the forest she calls Totoro.

Although Satsuki doesn't believe her little sister at first, they are soon both swept up in exciting adventures with their new neighbours - transported to a long-forgotten realm of spirits, sprites, and natural wonder.

