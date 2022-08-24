Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSICAL THEATRE RAVE: THE AFTER PARTY Returns To Heaven Nightclub In December

The After Party: Act 2, returns on Sunday 4 December from 9pm Sunday evening running through to 3am the following morning. 

Aug. 24, 2022  
After a roaringly successful launch last weekend, Musical Theatre Rave: The After Party is back by popular demand at the iconic Heaven nightclub under Charing Cross.

The After Party: Act 2, returns on Sunday 4 December from 9pm Sunday evening running through to 3am the following morning. Returning to host the evening will be Oscar Conlon-Morrey, who is currently starring in the West End production of Only Fools and Horses.

The first part of the evening features fan-favourite musical hits performed by West End stars, after which the DJ takes charge, blaring musical theatre classics until 3am. With cosplay highly encouraged, special guests making cameos and musical themed cocktails and mocktails - it's the stagiest rave in town! Previous guests have included Olivia Moore, Vicki Manser and the cast of Heathers the Musical.

Event producer and West End Marketer, Willy says, "The first event was a magical moment for everyone involved! It exceeded our expectations and it was truly a pleasure to see the community so happy. We can't wait to do it all over again."

Heaven representative, Jack Downs says ''After the success of the first Musical Theatre Rave at Heaven, we can't wait to have booked in the second After Party, grab your tickets now."

Early bird tickets are available from £7.50, with later tickets available from £12.50 and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-afterparty-act-2-musical-theatre-rave-tickets-406511897027





