MURMURATION LEVEL 2 Comes to the West End in September

After a sold-out tour of France’s biggest venues, self-taught dance genius Sadeck Berrabah will present the UK premiere of Murmuration Level 2 at Sadler’s Wells’ Peacock Theatre in the West End, from Wednesday 10 – Saturday 20 September 2025.

Sadeck Berrabah created Murmuration in 2023, inspired by a flock of birds gliding across the sky. He translated the movement of the birds into striking images, with the dancers' synchronisation producing a perfect movement equation.

Murmuration Level 2 premiered in France in 2024 and is the second version of his original captivating show: a tight blend of hypnotic dance and perfect synchronisation, mixed with hip hop, martial arts, contemporary dance and ballet, set to entrancing music by TRex.Tapping into the choreographer’s love for symmetry, mathematics and poetry, the show features 30 dancers moving in unison who showcase the strength and power of the collective. The company has performed more than 200 shows of Murmuration Level 2 across France.

Sadeck Berrabah became an overnight sensation after a viral YouTube moment in 2017 which launched his choreography career. He has worked with world renowned music artists from Shakira to the Black Eyed Peas. His choreography has featured at the handover ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.



Dancer and choreographer Sadeck Berrabah said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the Murmuration show concept, which I’ve been developing over the years. I want people who see Murmuration to leave the theatre trusting they can dream big. It feels special to bring the show to London’s Peacock Theatre this autumn, we’re all looking forward to it!”