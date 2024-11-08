MISS SAIGON Will Embark on New UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boublil and Schönberg’s musical, MISS SAIGON, will embark on a new major UK tour beginning next year. This production will open at the Newcastle Theatre Royal where it plays from Saturday 4 – Saturday 25 October 2025. This year marks 35 years since MISS SAIGON made its West End premiere.

The tour goes on to visit the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh (Tuesday 28 October - Saturday 1 November 2025); Palace Theatre, Manchester (Tuesday 4 - Saturday 15 November 2025); The Alexandra, Birmingham (Tuesday 18 - Saturday 29 November 2025); Grand Theatre, Leeds (Tuesday 2 - Saturday 13 December 2025) and New Theatre, Oxford (Tuesday 16 December 2025 - Saturday 3 January 2026). Further dates, full casting and production team are to be announced.

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as The Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.

Of the new revival, Cameron Mackintosh comments, “35 years after Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical MISS SAIGON first opened to international success, I am delighted that this powerful heart-wrenching love story has remained timeless around the world. The story of two young people - an American soldier and a Vietnamese girl - who fall in love as their lives are torn apart by war, ultimately causing a mother to sacrifice her life for her child, has become a worldwide hit, as well as one of the most popular musicals ever in Asian countries, with separate companies regularly playing in Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Singapore.

The recent hugely successful Sheffield Crucible production took a contemporary look at this great musical and that inspired producer Michael Harrison and I to also take a fresh look at MISS SAIGON and create a modern version that can play many theatres that the original was unable to do.

Directing this exciting new production is Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, who recently directed the acclaimed Australian Opera production of MISS SAIGON and with Matthew Bourne is co-directing my hugely successful new production of Oliver! in the West End. Like the phoenix that is so central to the show’s story MISS SAIGONwill rise again next year - a legend reborn”

Michael Harrison continues “It is thrilling to be collaborating with Cameron on a brand-new production of Miss Saigon. Millions of people around the world have been moved by its riveting story, messages of family and enduring love, and by Boublil and Schönberg’s majestic score. I am delighted that we can now bring this story to audiences throughout the country in a brilliant and modern production.”

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s original production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s epic musical MISS SAIGONbecame one of the most successful musicals in history. The original Broadway production of MISS SAIGON opened on April 11, 1991, and played for nearly ten years with its 4,097 performances attended by more than 6.3 million people. Cameron’s latest London production of MISS SAIGON opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, followed by a UK tour in 2017. During this run, in 2016, the spectacular 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this timeless musical, featuring appearances by the original cast, including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga, took place and was filmed for television and cinema and continues to be shown around the world.

MISS SAIGON has been performed in 33 countries, 378 cities in 15 different languages, has won 75 major awards including 2 Olivier Awards, 3 Tony Awards, and 4 Drama Desk Awards and has been seen by over 38 million people worldwide.

MISS SAIGON has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French lyrics by Alain Boublil,with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler. Jean-Pierre van der Spuy directs this production.

MISS SAIGON is produced by Michael Harrison in association with Cameron Mackintosh.

Tour Dates

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Sat 4 - Sat 25 Oct 2025

Www.theatreroyal.co.uk

On-sale 10th Dec, 10am

Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh

Tues 28 Oct- Sat 1 Nov 2025

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

On-sale 28th Nov, 10am

Palace Theatre Manchester

Tues 4 - Sat 15 Nov 2025

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

On-sale 28th Nov, 10am

The Alexandra, Birmingham

Tues 18 - Sat 29 Nov 2025

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

On-sale 28th Nov, 10am

Leeds Grand Theatre

Tues 2 - Sat 13 December 2025

Www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

On-sale 21st Nov, 10am

New Theatre Oxford

Tue 16 Dec 2025 - Sat 3 Jan 2026

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

On-sale 28th Nov, 10am

