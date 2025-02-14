MISS SAIGON UK Tour Adds Additional Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New dates have been added for the major UK tour of MISS SAIGON, following public demand. Opening at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal where it plays from Saturday 4 – Saturday 25 October 2025, the new production has confirmed the addition of seven new venues on its UK 2025 /26 tour.

The newly added dates now ensure audiences across the UK have the chance to experience the new production of this legendary musical. New dates include: Venue Cymru, Llandudno (Tuesday 6 January – Saturday 10 January, 2026); Hull New Theatre (Tuesday 20 January - Saturday 24 January, 2026); Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (Tuesday 27 January – Saturday 7 February, 2026); Theatre Royal, Plymouth (Tuesday 17 February – Saturday 28 February, 2026); His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (Tuesday 3 March – Saturday 7 March, 2026); Grand Opera House, Belfast (Tuesday 10 March – Saturday 21 March, 2026); Nottingham, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 24 March – Saturday 4 April, 2026). Please see Listings below for on sale dates. Irish dates to be announced.

The 2025 / 26 tour of MISS SAIGON will see the show visit Llandudno and Hull for the first time.

The tour previously announced its 2025 dates and Christmas season which are already breaking box-office records and include: Theatre Royal, Newcastle (Saturday 4 - Saturday 25 October 2025); Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh (Tuesday 28 October - Saturday 1 November 2025); Palace Theatre, Manchester (Tuesday 4 - Saturday 15 November 2025); The Alexandra, Birmingham (Tuesday 18 - Saturday 29 November 2025); Grand Theatre, Leeds (Tuesday 2 - Saturday 13 December 2025) and New Theatre, Oxford (Tuesday 16 December 2025 - Saturday 3 January 2026).

Full casting is to be announced. Sign-up for news and access to priority booking at

MISS SAIGON has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French text by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler and Orchestrations by William David Brohn.

Jean-Pierre van der Spuy whose recent credits include co-direction of Oliver! at the Gielgud Theatre and Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular, is the production’s Director. Chrissie Cartwright (Associate Director and Choreographer for CATS Worldwide and choreographic recreation of Phantom of the Opera, West End and North American tour), and Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (SIX The Musical) are Co-Choreographers. Andrew Edwards is Set and Costume Designer (Tartuffe, Theatre Royal Haymarket and numerous productions at The Globe); Olivier Award-winner Bruno Poet is the production’s Lighting Designer (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein at the National Theatre); Sound Design is by Olivier Award winner Adam Fisher (Oliver! Gielgud & Chichester Festival Theatre; Sunset Boulevard Savoy & Broadway); and Video Design is by George Reeve (Disney’s Hercules, Oliver! Chichester Festival Theatre and West End and Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Gielgud); Graham Hurman is the Musical Supervisor and Sarah Leung CDG, Casting Director. This new production of MISS SAIGON is overseen by Cameron Mackintosh.

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as The Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s original production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s epic musical MISS SAIGON became one of the most successful musicals in history. The original Broadway production of MISS SAIGON opened on April 11, 1991, and played for nearly ten years with its 4,097 performances attended by more than 6.3 million people. Cameron’s latest London production of MISS SAIGON opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, followed by a UK tour in 2017. During this run, in 2016, the spectacular 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this timeless musical, featuring appearances by the original cast, including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga, took place and was filmed for television and cinema and continues to be shown around the world.

The soaring musical score features the hits songs; The Heat is On in Saigon, The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and The American Dream. September 2024 marked 35 years since the show’s opening in the West End.

MISS SAIGON has been performed in 33 countries, 378 cities in 15 different languages, has won 75 major awards including 2 Olivier Awards, 3 Tony Awards, and 4 Drama Desk Awards and has been seen by over 38 million people worldwide.

Tour Dates

VENUE CYMRU, LLANDUDNO

TUE 6 - SAT 10 JANUARY, 2026

www.venuecymru.co.uk

ON SALE Friday 21st February

HULL NEW THEATRE

TUE 20 - SAT 24 JANUARY, 2026

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE Wednesday 5th March

MAYFLOWER THEATRE, SOUTHAMPTON

TUE 27 JANUARY - SAT 7 FEBRUARY, 2026

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE Wednesday 5th March

THEATRE ROYAL PLYMOUTH

TUE 17 - SAT 28 FEBRUARY, 2026

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE Monday 3rd March

HIS MAJESTY’S THEATRE, ABERDEEN

TUE 3 - SAT 7 MARCH, 2026

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

ON SALE Wednesday 5th March

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, BELFAST

TUE 10 - SAT 21 MARCH, 2026

www.goh.co.uk

ON SALE Friday 7th March

NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL

TUE 24 MARCH - SAT 4 APRIL, 2026

www.trch.co.uk

ON SALE Wednesday 5th March

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES

NEWCASTLE THEATRE ROYAL

SAT 4 - SAT 25 OCT 2025

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

PLAYHOUSE THEATRE, EDINBURGH

TUES 28 OCT- SAT 1 NOV 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

PALACE THEATRE MANCHESTER

TUES 4 - SAT 15 NOV 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

THE ALEXANDRA, BIRMINGHAM

TUES 18 - SAT 29 NOV 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

LEEDS GRAND THEATRE

TUES 2 - SAT 13 DECEMBER 2025

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

NEW THEATRE OXFORD

TUE 16 DEC 2025 - SAT 3 JAN 2026

