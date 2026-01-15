MIDNIGHT IN THE TOYSHOP Set for Limited Run at St Martin's Theatre This Easter

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Midnight in the Toyshop, a new family theatre adventure, will arrive in the West End for a limited run between Tuesday 7 and Sunday 12 April. The show will run at London’s St Martin’s Theatre - home of the world’s longest running play The Mousetrap - following the success of Perform Production’s Magical Merlin last Autumn at the same venue.

Packed with catchy songs, dazzling dances and heart-warming storytelling, Midnight in the Toyshop is an mini-musical for anyone looking for a joyful and imaginative Easter holidays family day out, suitable for children aged three and above. Performances are at family-friendly times of 11am, 11.30am and 2pm (times vary; check Box Office for dates/times).

Step inside a magical toyshop where toys spring to life as the clock strikes midnight… but their world is under threat. When tech entrepreneur, Peyton Pixel, plans to tear down the toyshop and replace it with an AI experience centre, the toys must prove that REAL children still want REAL toys. Harnessing Belle Ballerina’s feisty attitude, Rebel Racer's high-octane energy and Grumble the Dinosaur's cake-fuelled courage, the unlikely team set off on an epic adventure to show that technology can't replace the magic of true friendship. But can they outsmart Peyton and save their home before daybreak?

Perform Productions is run by Lucy Quick and Will Barnett, the team behind the sold-out 2022 and 2025 West End runs of Jungle Rumble and Magical Merlin. In addition to their theatrical success, they are also the founders of Perform - one of the UK’s leading drama schools for 4-12 year olds. In 2023, Perform hosted Perform in the Park, a six-week theatre festival at Coram’s Fields featuring four family-friendly shows. This unique event combined the joy of live theatre with Perform’s mission to inspire creativity in children, cementing its position as a leader in family entertainment.