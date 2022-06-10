METAMORPHOSIS Announced At Lyric Theatre

After her successful and critically acclaimed off-Broadway run of Metamorphosis, and her recent European and South American tours through Portugal, Spain, England, Italy, and Brazil, Maria Caruso makes her West End debut at the Lyric Theatre in June of 2022.

Caruso continues to showcase her fearlessness as a leader and artist in the global arts ecosystem with performances on June 27th and July 4th of 2022.

The performances arrive in anticipation of the world premiere of Metamorphosis - The Film, a documentary film produced by Sam Sandora (President of Sandora Productions, Inc. and general Manager of 3 Rivers Studios) and directed by, Michael Kelly, nephew of iconic dancer/actor/singer Gene Kelly.

Carusos critically acclaimed solo show is considered one the most unique works of theatre in decades without the utterance of a single word. Her entire body transfixes the audience through her raw and personal metamorphosis, leaving the audience changed forever through the universality of emotions on stage.

Caruso, "brilliantly moves fabric, wrapping herself like a goddess, like a silks-trained acrobat, and like a woman warrior."

"Metamorphosis has to do with change. Unafraid to show the pain that comes from within, Maria Angelica Caruso exposes an inward struggle that seems almost insurmountable. With an extraordinary desire to get past a scratching, awful feeling inside ones body, coping with a type of devastation, she elevates herself by returning to her core. Clean fabric seems to camouflage her fear and reverse the downfalls of the past.A refreshment of the spirit is vital and essential to the practice." - Theater Pizzazz

Setting records, as she did this summer having choreographed and starred in two off-Broadway shows in two theaters on the same night, she continues to think big. A force in the global dance landscape and defying all odds in making a name for herself from ground up, she has a hunger to continue to support the arts and challenged economies with her gift of dance and her generous educational scholarships through her solo performances and teaching.

Since Metamorphosis premiere in 2018 at Israels Karmiel Dance Festival, the one-woman show has been performed all over the world and is currently on a global tour with remaining stops in Norway and Italy.

Her five-month run in New York City was a vital component of the citys efforts in reopening and returning to theaters post pandemic, and her work has not been forgotten since. A theatre and dance work, heavily influenced by Carusos ballet and modern vocabularies, Metamorphosis immerses the audience in the emotion of the artists true story and selfless expression on stage. Empowered and eager to bring healing through dance to the international community, Caruso continues to fall in love with every audience member as she makes herself available for patrons after every show.

Although based on Carusos own experiences, the drastic emotional shifts presented in her solo performance are shared among all of us, especially as the pandemic transformed our livesstripped us of our routines that upheld normalcy and provided us with time to reflect on our own lives.

Carusos inspiration for Metamorphosis comes from her own life experiences that fill the pages of her story. From fear, to rage, to confidence, Caruso expresses the changes her character undergoes through a series of costume changes into various colored dresses. After its birth following Carusos performance of Martha Grahams iconic solo, Lamentations, Metamorphosis premiered in 2018 at Israels Karmiel Dance Festival and has been performed on five continents. The production has been hailed as one of Carusos greatest solo performances to date.

"Embracing the gravity of the moment, Caruso unleashed in her solo a passionate portrayal of a woman knowledged in the heartaches and joys of life that was bursting with her anxieties, sadness, soaring giddiness and breathless embracing of love and desire." - Steve Sucato

"Unafraid to show the pain that comes from within, Maria Angelica Caruso exposes an inward struggle that seems almost insurmountable. With an extraordinary desire to get past a scratching, awful feeling inside ones body, coping with a type of devastation, she elevates herself by returning to her core." - Theater Pizzazz

"She tries on a series of sheer dresses, the colors of which seem to evoke different moods: rage, sadness, sensuality. Caruso conveys these feelings with her entire body, which extends and contorts in ways that would leave us mere mortals breathless if we tried." - TheaterMania

Metamorphosis has been reviewed in New York City by Theater Pizzazz and TheaterMania and featured on the front page of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Maria Angelica Carusois an American born dancer, choreographer, academic, social activist, fitness and wellness practitioner, and entrepreneur whose enterprise encompasses brand models focused in the arts, education, entertainment, and wellbeing sectors.

Caruso's dance business is comprised of five performance companies, a dance conservatory, a fitness program, and a dance movement therapy system, all under the umbrella of the Bodiography brand.

The alliance of organizations includes a production company titled M-Train Productions, a fully functional multipurpose dance studio and performance space in her Movement Factory, the dance conservatory Bodiography Center for Movement, an affiliation with an academic institution of higher learning at La Roche University where she chairs the Performing Arts Department, and a publication known as the Arts Inclusive.

All of the encompassing entities led by Caruso's vision are known for their commitment to health and wellness in the arts and their championing of positive change in communities regionally and globally.

Her dance career, spanning over two decades, is highlighted by her work with the worlds most prominent classical and contemporary companies, and she is known for her impeccable classical ballet technique nuanced by her strong roots in the modern dance vernacular.

Most recently, she is preparing for the premiere of the new dance film Ornamental Ecstasy, a collaboration with the Frick Art and Historical Centers Exhibition Cast in Chrome and has been spearheading New York Citys return to theaters through her off-Broadway performances of Metamorphosis and her 80s revue, Rearview Mirror.M-Train Productions focuses on the development, creation, and production of commercial dance and theater projects.

In addition to the efforts focused in the commercial sector, M-Train places special focus on initiatives that support the presentation of world class arts organizations in the facilities that Caruso owns and operates.