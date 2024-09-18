MEAN GIRLS Extends in the West End; 'Mean Girls Day' Celebrations Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MEAN GIRLS in the West End has extended booking through to 6 April 2025 with over 55,000 new tickets released as details for 'Mean Girls Day' on October 3rd are confirmed.

The smash hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name, which was released 20 years ago in April 2004, opened to critical acclaim at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 26 June 2024.

To celebrate ‘Mean Girls Day’ on October 3rd the Mean Girls Fetch Quest, a one-day treasure hunt, will take place across London’s West End with the opportunity to win exclusive MEAN GIRLS prizes. A series of clues will be released throughout the day revealing secret locations. Solve the clue, identify the location, and be one of the first to find our dedicated Mean Girls Team for a chance to win! Further information on how to participate and be in with a chance of winning will be released at @meangirlsmusical on Instagram in advance of October 3rd.

In addition, a limited number of tickets have been released today for the celebratory ‘Mean Girls Day’ performance on October 3rd at the Savoy Theatre, including front row seats. Tickets can be purchased now on a first come first served basis from the MEAN GIRLS London official website: london.meangirlsmusical.com

The MEAN GIRLS cast comprises Charlie Burn (Cady Heron), Georgina Castle (Regina George), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen Wieners), Grace Mouat (Karen Smith), Elena Skye (Janis Sarkisian), Tom Xander (Damian Hubbard), Daniel Bravo (Aaron Samuels), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Kevin Ganatra), Ako Mitchell (Mr Duvall), and Zoë Rainey (Ms Heron, Ms Norbury and Mrs George).

They are joined by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

Get in, loser, MEAN GIRLS has arrived in London! Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), has opened at the Savoy Theatre.

Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist mom, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch – and YES London, we’re making it happen!

The reign has begun. If you want to sit with us, book your tickets and don’t forget…we wear pink!

The creative team for MEAN GIRLS in the West End comprises Tina Fey – Book, Jeff Richmond – Music, Nell Benjamin – Lyrics, Casey Nicholaw – Direction and Choreography, Scott Pask - Scenic Design, Katrina Lindsay - Costume Design, Kenneth Posner - Lighting Design, Brian Ronan - Sound Design, Finn Ross and Adam Young - Video Design, Josh Marquette - Hair Design, Mary-Mitchell Campbell - Musical Supervision, Vocal, Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements, and Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting - Casting.

MEAN GIRLS is now booking to 6 April 2025 at the Savoy Theatre. Rush rate tickets at £25 available for every MEAN GIRLS performance, in clear view locations. The rush rate is available through the TodayTix app.

Here’s Where You Belong! Every Wednesday at 10am, MEAN GIRLS releases front row seats for performances in two weeks’ time. Tickets are capped at 4 per transaction (you go, Glenn Cocco).

MEAN GIRLS access performances currently on sale are as follows – British Sign Language on Saturday 21 September at 2.30pm and a Captioned Performance on Saturday 15 March at 2.30pm.

MEAN GIRLS had its world premiere in 2017 at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre to ecstatic responses, where it played to packed houses. The show then went on a hugely successful US tour in 2019 and is currently on its second US tour. The MEAN GIRLS musical film adaptation from Paramount Pictures was released globally in cinemas in January 2024 and was the #1 film at the Box Office in multiple countries including the UK and US.

Originally released 20 years ago in April 2004, MEAN GIRLS has had a profound impact on pop-culture for nearly 20 years. Tina Fey’s hilarious and relatable portrayal of high school life struck a chord with audiences across the globe and the film's whip-smart satire, iconic catchphrases, and unforgettable characters made it a phenomenon that remains a cultural touchstone to this day.

Comments