MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends Run In London

A new booking period has been announced for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London. Patrons will be able to book performances through to Sunday 28 June 2026 from today, 1 July 2025, at 12pm.

The cast of Magic Mike Live in London includes Espoir Alpha, Clare Billson, Nick Brown, Jo Calderwood, Jake Cocca-Brewer, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Taylor Diamond-Lord, Ezzahr, Ryan Elson, Carles Escoms Ferrer, Myles Harper, “Sweeney” Todd Holdsworth, Jack Manley, Amy Nic, James Percy, Charlotte Perry, Kevin Velez and Marcus Vrondas.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, has performed 2600 shows in the West End, has wowed almost 800,000 people in London and over 1,850,000 worldwide. It is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018. Magic Mike Live inspired A New Television series on HBO Max, Finding Magic Mike, and the third instalment of the Magic Mike film franchise, Magic Mike's Last Dance. Magic Mike Live has become an international sensation since opening in Las Vegas in April 2017. In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and London, the show has thrilled audiences around the world with engagements in Berlin, Australia, and Miami and Dallas in North America.

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Guests can also enjoy pre and post-show cocktails and cuisine at two bespoke bar and lounge experiences - Permission and Archive & Myth - designed and curated by Magic Mike Live designer Rachel O'Toole. Patrons can either book their spots in advance or drop in if they fancy an intimate and luxurious space to unwind in the heart of London's West End.

Permission was recently voted one of Open Table's ‘Top 10 Best Restaurants in London.' The intimate and atmospheric lounge, located just steps from the theatre entrance offers a range of food and beverage options, as well as live music curated by the Magic Mike Live team.

Recently named one of the UK's Top 50 Cocktail Bars, Archive & Myth is hidden beneath the Hippodrome Casino and is accessed by a password-protected door off Cranbourn Street. This secret bar offers a stylish escape from the Square's hustle and bustle, with a tempting menu of elevated classic cocktails, bespoke vintage spirits and light bites, enjoyed in an elegant space that is richly-inspired by the heritage and legends of the venue itself.

Patrons can also book a VIP Luxe Seats package, guaranteeing the best seats in the house, complimentary cocktails, and entry to Permission with a personal concierge escort to the show. The VIP Luxe package also includes a meet and greet with some of the dancers after the show. For more information visit magicmikelondon.co.uk

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by Crossroads Live. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer and Ross Sands is resident choreographer.

Magic Mike Live is produced in London by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Steven Soderbergh, Nick Wechsler and United Talent Agency in association with Warner Bros., Vincent Marini, The Hippodrome Casino, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, TSG Entertainment & Ashley DeSimone, Richard Winkler and The Creative House.

