Lucie Jones And David Hunter Will Host The Next WAITRESS Cast Album Karaoke

The next Waitress London Cast Album Karaoke Night has been confirmed for Wednesday 15 January 2020 in partnership with Encore Tickets. The event will be hosted by cast members Lucie Jones (Rent, Les Misérables, Legally Blonde) and David Hunter (Kinky Boots, Once, One Man, Two Guvnors). Audience members can sign up before the show for the chance to sing one minute of any song from Waitress live on stage at the Adelphi and accompanied by the show's musical director Katharine Woolley. Tickets for this performance can be purchased at the venue, waitressthemusical.co.uk and are also available via Encore Tickets at encoretickets.co.uk.

Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), who has been announced to join the West End cast as Jenna opposite Gavin Creel (The Book of Mormon, Hello Dolly!) as Dr Pomatter for a strictly limited six-week season from 27 January to 7 March 2020.

London's brand-new smash hit musical comedy Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and the Tony-nominated musical is now running in the West End through to 4 July 2020 before embarking on a major nationwide UK tour with further dates and details to be announced in due course.

Waitress currently stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Joel Montague as Ogie, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, Richard Taylor Woods as Cal and Rosemary Nkrumah as Nurse Norma.

The full company includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Piers Bate, Andrew Boyer, Tamlyn Henderson, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Joel Montague, Olivia Moore, Ben Morris, Nathaniel Morrison, Rosemary Nkrumah, Laura Selwood, Matthew Rowland, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Hannah Tointon, Marisha Wallace and Mark Willshire.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production recently toured across the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in the Netherland from September 2020 and in Japan for 2021.

On its Broadway opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theater where it has since become the longest running show in the venue's history, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You